Macao chief executive's Europe visit highlights SAR's bridge role, say experts

Xinhua) 09:54, April 28, 2026

MACAO, April 27 (Xinhua) -- The recent visit by Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Sam Hou Fai to Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and Belgium has bolstered Macao's exchanges and cooperation, highlighting its role as a bridge between Chinese and international markets, said experts at home and abroad.

Sam, leading a Macao SAR delegation, departed the city on April 17 and wrapped up the tour on Sunday.

UNIQUE BRIDGE ROLE

In Lisbon, the chief executive met with Portuguese President Antonio Jose Seguro and other leading officials in the executive, legislative, and judicial branches. Sam briefed the Portuguese side on the successful practice of "one country, two systems" in Macao.

Carmen Amado Mendes, president of the Macao Scientific and Cultural Center (Lisbon), said Macao holds a distinctive position in China-Portugal relations, as it is "a place where China and Portugal have long known each other well historically," making it "an especially useful platform for political, economic, academic, and cultural exchanges."

Bernardo Mendia, secretary-general of the Portugal-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Macao's advantages under "one country, two systems" provide a familiar business environment for Portuguese-speaking companies seeking access to the Chinese market.

Francisco Jose Leandro, associate professor at the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Macau, said that "by mobilizing historical, linguistic, and institutional assets, Macao has positioned itself as a functional connector linking China with the European Union, Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking countries, and the multilateral trading system."

EXPANDING MARKET REACH

Addressing the press, the chief executive noted a fruitful harvest of 61 agreements signed in Portugal by the Macao SAR government and business delegations, covering areas such as trade, technology, tourism, and education. A total of 48 of those were inked in Spain, covering high technology, overseas expansion of exhibition brands, and sports events.

Lao Chi Ngai, president of the Macao Economic Association, said the inclusion of Spain in the itinerary marks a key step in expanding Macao's role from a bridge with Portuguese-speaking countries to a broader platform covering both Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking regions.

Mendia said the visit to Spain demonstrates Macao's intention to broaden cooperation to Spanish-speaking markets, creating opportunities to transform Macao's potential into tangible economic outcomes.

Carlos Cid Alvares, president of the Macao delegation of the Portugal-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Xinhua that Macao can serve as a "dual-language platform" linking Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking markets, offering legal, linguistic, and institutional support.

BOOSTING PRACTICAL COOPERATION

The business delegation comprising entrepreneurs from Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, along with representatives of other mainland enterprises, conducted a six-day business exchange visit to Portugal and Spain, according to the Macao SAR government.

Alvares said the trip of the official and business representatives is expected to center on "platform-based acceleration." The "Macao + Hengqin" synergy involves a two-way flow -- assisting Chinese enterprises in "going global," particularly into Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking markets, while also attracting foreign investment to the Chinese mainland.

According to Mendes, Macao already plays an important role in trade fairs, business missions, and the circulation of commercial information, and could further expand its role in financial services, innovation, and cooperation with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Leandro said Macao's development should be viewed within the broader context of the Greater Bay Area and China's high-level opening-up, with the city playing an increasingly important role in trade facilitation, professional services, and international connectivity.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)