Antique Chinese landscape paintings on display in Macao

Xinhua) 10:10, April 25, 2026

MACAO, April 24 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition featuring landscape paintings from the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911) opened on Friday at the Macao Museum of Art (MAM), showcasing the artistic achievements of Chinese literati and the aesthetics of landscape travel.

Titled "Duet of Nature: Ming and Qing Landscape Paintings from the National Museum of China," the exhibition is jointly organized by the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government's cultural affairs bureau and the National Museum of China, with MAM as the executive organizer.

The exhibition presents 65 sets of landscape paintings dating from the 15th to the 19th centuries. It is divided into two sections and highlights the evolution of landscape painting and artists' expression of personal sentiments through depictions of nature.

Leong Wai Man, president of the cultural affairs bureau, said in her opening remarks that during the Ming and Qing dynasties, the traditional Chinese art of landscape painting reached its pinnacle. The exhibition, she underlined, not only enhances Macao's influence in the artistic world at home and abroad, but also contributes to Macao's image as a "base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist."

Blending traditional art with modern technology, the exhibition also features immersive and digital displays. According to the organizers, a series of outreach activities, such as lectures, workshops and guided tours, will be held.

A Macao resident surnamed Zhao told Xinhua that she values the opportunity to see traditional art pieces up close, adding that the city's long-standing blend of Chinese and Portuguese influences fosters an open and appreciative cultural environment. She also believed that the cultural events regularly held in Macao enrich public life.

The exhibition runs through July 26 at MAM, with free admission.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)