Macao SAR chief executive pledges strengthening cooperation with Spanish-speaking countries

Xinhua) 13:29, April 24, 2026

MADRID, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Sam Hou Fai said on Wednesday that expanding cooperation with Spanish-speaking countries is a strategic priority for the region, pledging to extend the functions of Macao's platform for cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries to Spanish-speaking countries.

Sam made the remarks at a reception in Madrid hosted by the Macao SAR government.

He noted that Macao has long maintained close links with European countries, including Spain, and will further deepen cooperation in trade, culture, tourism, and conventions and exhibitions with these countries, while enhancing people-to-people exchanges.

Sam said China's upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan will outline the country's development blueprint for the next five years, providing broad prospects for China-Spain cooperation. Macao is aligning with the plan and formulating its own third five-year development plan to improve external cooperation mechanisms and build a platform for shared development opportunities.

Concha Andreu, second vice president of the Spanish Senate, said both Spain and China share a strong desire to strengthen cooperation, and bilateral relations are maintaining sound momentum.

She noted that China has made notable progress in areas such as technological innovation, while Macao's economy shows strong vitality and potential. Spain and Macao, both major tourist destinations, have promising prospects for cooperation in culture, tourism, and the conventions and exhibitions sectors.

More than 300 representatives from the Macao SAR government, business circles and Spanish economic and commercial sectors attended the event.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)