China's bicycle output posts steady expansion in 2025

Xinhua) 14:51, May 08, 2026

SHANGHAI, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China's bicycle sector registered steady production growth in 2025, with total output hitting 110.8 million units, up 11.3 percent year on year, industry data showed on Friday.

The figures were released at the ongoing 34th China International Bicycle Fair in Shanghai. Aligned with the global bicycle industry's green, intelligent and high-end development trends, this year's fair showcases China's latest bicycle products and new development trajectories of the sector.

Guo Wenyu, vice president and secretary-general of the China Bicycle Association, said the country's bicycle industry saw their operating revenue rise 9 percent year on year in 2025, with profits registering a sharp increase.

China exported nearly 48.94 million bicycles to overseas markets in 2025, up 2.4 percent year on year, maintaining steady growth momentum.

Exports of bicycle components reached 3.63 billion U.S. dollars, jumping 10.6 percent from the previous year, marking an outstanding performance.

"Expanded application scenarios have opened new boundaries for bicycle consumption, while diversified scenarios have stimulated segmented market demand," Guo said.

A total of 101 bicycle races were held across China in 2025, up 23 percent from 2024, with over 1 million participants. The number of amateur cycling clubs in the country has exceeded 80,000, driving rapid expansion of the cycling equipment market.

The average daily number of shared bicycle rides across the country reached 120 million, serving as a supplement to urban public transport and better meeting demands for urban commuting and short-distance travel.

In 2025, China rolled out the electric bicycle trade-in policy and implemented the new mandatory national safety standards for electric bicycles. Statistics show over 12.5 million electric bicycles were sold via the trade-in policy last year, a 9-fold increase from 2024.

"While stimulating market vitality, the standards have set safety norms for the entire bicycle industry at the national level, which is conducive to further improving the quality and efficiency of the sector and promoting its high-quality development," Guo added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)