Parcel volume growth signals China's economic vitality

An unmanned express delivery vehicle runs in Luoyang, central China's Henan province. (Photo/Zhang Yixi)

China's express delivery sector handled a total of 47.73 billion parcels in the first quarter of 2026, up 5.8 percent year on year, according to statistics released by China's State Post Bureau on April 22.

As a key link connecting production and consumption, the express delivery industry is often regarded as a real-time barometer of economic activity. What does this growth reveal about China's economy?

While growth moderated compared to previous years, seasonal factors played a role: the shifting Spring Festival holiday and extended break disrupted early-year operations. By March, normal activity resumed with demand rebounding strongly -- parcel volumes already exceeded last year's levels.

Deeper analysis shows sustained momentum since China's 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025). Parcel volumes rose annually, with each new 100-billion-parcel milestone achieved faster than the last. This steady growth in the first quarter of 2026 -- the inaugural year of the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030) -- provides a window into China's economic transition toward new growth drivers and higher-quality development.

Moving toward the new -- what is driving this "new" momentum?

It comes from technology.

At Jilin's Chagan Lake winter fishing grounds, autonomous last-mile vehicles now integrate with rail, road, and air networks -- delivering fresh catch to Beijing and Shanghai overnight. In Yunnan and Guizhou tea regions, drones have established "aerial tea routes," reducing order damage by 40 percent.

Domestic firm Neolix nearly tripled autonomous vehicle deliveries year-on-year in the first quarter. Expanding unmanned delivery capabilities helps the sector cut costs, improve service quality, and build new competitive advantages.

It also comes from new scenarios.

Delivery firms now partner with tourism companies to serve surfing enthusiasts with equipment shipping, collaborate with manufacturers on specialized cargo like EV batteries, and establish urban "micro-warehouses" for flexible storage.

Driven by market demand, the industry continues to innovate on the supply side, extending its reach into households and cross-sector operations while expanding market opportunities.

Behind the faster application of new technologies and the constant emergence of new scenarios lies the strength of China's complete industrial system and enormous domestic market. Relying on these advantages, as more technological innovation and scenario innovation move in sync, the express logistics sector is accelerating its expansion and upgrading, injecting strong new momentum into economic circulation.

Moving toward higher quality -- where is this "higher quality" reflected?

It is reflected in a better structure.

Workers process automatically sorted express delivery parcels in a logistics park in Suqian, east China's Jiangsu province. (Photo/Chen Shaoshuai)

Since 2021, China's central and western regions' share of national delivery volume has grown cumulatively by 7.5 percentage points, reaching 32 percent in the first quarter of 2026. These areas are becoming new growth engines, reflecting progress in e-commerce expansion westward and extended "free shipping" coverage -- signaling more balanced regional development.

Recent modest price increases (including fuel surcharges) reflect more than rising oil costs. Since 2025, China's measures to curb destructive price wars have taken effect. Multiple provinces have implemented rate adjustments alongside service quality improvements.

While these corrections contributed to short-term growth moderation, they signal a positive long-term shift: the industry is transitioning from cutthroat pricing to value-based competition.

Both regional rebalancing and market optimization stem from China's advancement of a unified national market. By removing systemic bottlenecks, improving circulation efficiency, and ensuring fair competition, this integrated market continues unlocking new vitality for the sector.

China operates the world's largest delivery network in scale and coverage. This achievement rests on tangible capabilities and is propelled by the pursuit of advanced productive forces. As this dynamic, resilient logistics network evolves, it will increasingly serve as a vital indicator of high-quality development -- reinforcing China's economic vitality.

A drone delivers parcels in Zhushan county, Shiyan, central China's Hubei province. (Photo/Shi Ruhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)