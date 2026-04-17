Commentary: China's innovation dynamism becomes global magnet

Xinhua) 08:17, April 17, 2026

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visits the headquarters of Chinese tech firm Xiaomi in Beijing, capital of China, April 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Ma Xiaodong)

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, on his fourth consecutive annual visit to China, was seen in Beijing this week exploring the smart products of Chinese tech firm Xiaomi, a moment that carries a subtle but far-reaching significance.

Sanchez followed a succession of developed-nation leaders who have traveled to China since last December, including France's Emmanuel Macron, the Republic of Korea's Lee Jae Myung, Canada's Mark Carney, Finland's Petteri Orpo, Britain's Keir Starmer, and Germany's Friedrich Merz.

Many have shown a keen interest in China's homegrown technology and energy innovations during their diplomatic engagements. The prevailing vibe is pivoting away from the angst and decoupling pressures that once dominated Western narratives on China toward a renewed readiness to engage and deepen cooperation.

Their tech-focused itineraries suggest the visits are not merely about broad diplomatic outreach. Rather, China's innovation-driven dynamism is becoming a new magnet, exerting a much-needed gravitational pull on an otherwise fragmenting future.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who is on an official visit to China, watches a humanoid robot of Unitree Robotics writing the Chinese character "Fu", meaning "good fortune", in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Merz's February visit was notably upbeat, featuring displays of humanoid robots proficient in Kung-fu, AI-powered glasses, and Chinese intelligent driving systems used in Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

In 2025, China surpassed the United States again to become Germany's largest trading partner, with German imports from China in data processing equipment, electronics and optical products marking the largest import category. These purchases of tech infrastructure indicate that China serves as a critical node in Germany's supply chain and industrial upgrading.

China's pivotal role within the global supply chain, as the technological landscape shifts, has made its appeal more steady and predictable.

A prime example of this influence is the global dominance of Chinese tech firms' open-source large AI models in download rankings, a trend that significantly lowers barriers to adoption, reduces costs and enhances accessibility.

Shortly after Lee Jae Myung's visit to China, STI, a semiconductor equipment maker from this Asian country, announced plans to build a power semiconductor smart manufacturing base in China, with ceramic substrates produced there to be used in new energy vehicles (NEVs) and smart grids, two sectors where China holds sway in global supply.

Amid the geopolitical crisis, China's push into NEVs turns out to be a testament to its industrial foresight. As the turmoil in the Middle East is casting a dark shadow over energy security, China's compelling clean energy options stand out as a cornerstone of the country's enduring stability.

These strategies, once criticized by some, are now gaining increasing international recognition. During his visit to China, Canada's Carney reportedly met with business leaders from clean energy firms, including the world's largest lithium battery manufacturer, CATL.

Lou Yongqi, president of Shanghai University of Engineering Science, introduces for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during Starmer's visit at the Design Innovation Institute Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

In the same month as Starmer's China trip, the British government announced an investment plan from China. China's energy storage maker HiTHIUM is committing to invest 200 million pounds (about 271 million U.S. dollars) in Britain, creating 300 high-quality local jobs, and providing "technologies that will make our grid more reliable and our economy stronger."

Spain has already seen tangible results. Last November, CATL and automaker Stellantis broke ground on a large-scale battery plant in Spain, a joint venture set to begin production by year-end, bringing Europe's energy transition goal a step closer to reality.

Arriving in China shortly after Sanchez was Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Middle Eastern nations, like the UAE, tend to view China as a gateway to their strategic transition away from fossil fuel dependence.

Collaborating with Chinese companies, the region is seeing a wave of large-scale solar and wind power projects under construction or put into operation. Now, autonomous driving technology from China is being tested or trialed on the roads of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Meanwhile, sovereign wealth funds from Middle Eastern countries are putting real money in the Chinese tech sector. The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority became a cornerstone investor in Chinese AI firm MiniMax and surgical robot company Edge Medical, while the Kuwait Investment Authority has long backed CATL.

These moves signal that the Chinese market is not a destination for short-term speculative capital. Rather, investors are drawn by the prospect of long-term returns underpinned by China's massive manufacturing plus rising tech strength.

A flying car developed by Chinese company XPENG AEROHT is seen during a demo flight in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Oct. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

Now, global investors are repricing Chinese assets, replacing the "geopolitical risk discount" with a "resilience premium." Since last year, major international institutions, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS, have recommended buying Chinese tech assets.

Last month, the country unveiled a five-year development roadmap. Observers on China can find in the document a blueprint for advanced manufacturing, emerging and future industries, as well as the resolve to expand high-standard opening up.

"Sinofuturism," the belief that China's tech trajectory can shape global futures, is gaining traction as a new narrative. BBC correspondent Laura Bicker, commenting on why Western leaders are visiting China in such quick succession, said: "When it comes to the future technology... China really is key. And that is one of the reasons why so many countries are flocking here."

China's attractiveness stems not only from its innovation-driven growth plans, robust industrial chains and strong manufacturing capabilities now increasingly enhanced by digital technologies, as well as massive domestic market, but also its willingness to share development gains with the world rather than pursue a winner-takes-all approach.

Especially as global turbulence intensifies, China presents itself to the outside world as reliable.

There cannot and will not be a prosperous future for humanity, "without the participation of this great country, China," said Sanchez in his speech at Tsinghua University in Beijing this week.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)