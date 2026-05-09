China reports significant progress in business environment improvement
This photo shows the illuminated Lujiazui in celebration of the New Year in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China has made significant progress in improving its business environment, according to a report released on Friday by the National Development and Reform Commission, the country's top economic planner.
The report provides a comprehensive overview of the country's achievements in enhancing the ease of doing business. Based on detailed data, the report focuses on positive developments in 2025 across key areas.
A dedicated section reviews trends and cumulative results during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in relevant fields.
The report also highlights innovative measures to advance business environment reform. It lists major laws, regulations, and policy documents introduced in 2025, focusing on high-priority issues such as dismantling market access barriers and addressing "involution-style" competition.
Looking ahead, the report underscores China's firm resolve to continuously optimize its business environment. Goals for the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030) include fostering a more dynamic market, a fair and just legal environment, a more attractive trade and investment climate, and high-quality, efficient government services.
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