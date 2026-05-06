China logs record high inter-regional passenger trips in May Day holiday

Xinhua) 16:51, May 06, 2026

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China logged around 1.52 billion inter-regional passenger trips during the just-concluded five-day May Day holiday, a 3.49 percent increase over the same period last year, the Ministry of Transport said on Wednesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)