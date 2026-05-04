Feature: Slow-paced delights unveil new charms of Macao amid bustling May Day holiday

11:14, May 04, 2026 By Xinhua writers Guo Yuqi and Qi Fei ( Xinhua

A model presents an ethnic outfit at the Barra Slow Festival in Macao, south China, May 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

MACAO, May 3 (Xinhua) -- As visitor numbers surge during China's five-day May Day holiday, Macao is offering not just bustling tourist hotspots, but also a range of experiences that invite visitors to savor the city at a slower pace.

Official data showed that Macao recorded more than 240,000 visitor arrivals on Saturday and over 200,000 on Friday, the first two days of the holiday. The Public Security Police Force of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) had previously expected total border crossings during the holiday to range from 3.6 million to 3.7 million.

In the Barra district, the Barra Slow Festival opened on Friday near A-Ma Temple, drawing visitors into a relaxed community atmosphere. Under the theme "A sip of tea, a glimpse of heritage," 40 tea brands from across Asia gathered against the backdrop of the heritage site.

Lei U Tin, who brought her brand and team from Dongguan in south China's Guangdong Province, said the tea culture showcased at the event resonates well with Macao's international character.

"We hope to share our ideas on aged tea and tea appreciation with a global audience," she said. "Tea culture fits naturally with a slower lifestyle, and I believe many visitors here are seeking exactly that kind of experience."

Elsewhere, a coffee festival is running at the Macao Science Center. Featuring 52 local businesses, the event aims to support young entrepreneurs while promoting the city's growing coffee culture.

"Visitor numbers have been especially high during the holiday, and many came specifically for this event," said Ms. Lao, a participating vendor. "People can enjoy the sea breeze, have a cup of coffee, and listen to music at dusk."

Just a few minutes' walk away, at the Macao Museum of Art, an exhibition showcasing Ming and Qing landscape paintings from the National Museum of China presents classical Chinese landscape art, highlighting the aesthetics of travel and nature.

Ms. Li, a visitor from east China's Zhejiang Province, said she brought her daughter to the exhibition. "We plan to visit several cultural venues to enrich the children's experience," she said, adding that the exhibitions offer a meaningful way to spend the holiday.

During the holiday, the Macao SAR government has partnered with integrated resort enterprises to launch "tourism and leisure buses." The routes connect dining spots, attractions, and commercial areas, encouraging visitors to explore different neighborhoods while supporting local businesses.

Visitors select products at the Barra Slow Festival in Macao, south China, May 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Tourists visit the Ruins of St. Paul's in Macao, south China, May 2, 2026.(Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)