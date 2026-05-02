China's transportation network sees travel peak on first day of May Day holiday

Xinhua) 10:19, May 02, 2026

Passengers are seen at a platform of Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 1, 2026. The transportation network of the country witnessed a travel peak on the first day of the May Day holiday. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

Passengers are seen at the waiting hall of Xi'an Railway Station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 1, 2026. The transportation network of the country witnessed a travel peak on the first day of the May Day holiday. (Photo by Liu Xiang/Xinhua)

Passengers wait for check-in at Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 1, 2026. The transportation network of the country witnessed a travel peak on the first day of the May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Passengers walk towards departure gates at Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 1, 2026. The transportation network of the country witnessed a travel peak on the first day of the May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Passengers are seen at a platform of Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 1, 2026. The transportation network of the country witnessed a travel peak on the first day of the May Day holiday. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

Passengers go through border inspection process at Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 1, 2026. The transportation network of the country witnessed a travel peak on the first day of the May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Passengers wait for check-in at Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 1, 2026. The transportation network of the country witnessed a travel peak on the first day of the May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A drone photo taken on May 1, 2026 shows vehicles lining up to enter a ro-ro passenger ship at Yantai Port in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province. The transportation network of the country witnessed a travel peak on the first day of the May Day holiday. (Photo by Tang Ke/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Sheng Chuyi)