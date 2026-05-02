People stick to posts during May Day holiday

Xinhua) 09:23, May 02, 2026

A worker welds at a substation construction site in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 1, 2026. Many people stick to their posts during the May Day holiday. (Photo by Du Yi/Xinhua)

Constructors work at the site of a school project in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, May 1, 2026. Many people stick to their posts during the May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

A gardener works at Jinyun square in Beibei District of Chongqing, southwest China, May 1, 2026. Many people stick to their posts during the May Day holiday. (Photo by Qin Tingfu/Xinhua)

A worker is pictured at a construction site of Hefei-Chizhou Railway in east China's Anhui Province, May 1, 2026. Many people stick to their posts during the May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

A staff member of an optical technology enterprise processes eyeglass lenses at Suixi economic development zone in Huaibei City, east China's Anhui Province, May 1, 2026. Many people stick to their posts during the May Day holiday. (Photo by Wan Shanchao/Xinhua)

A worker cleans the Nanhu Lake in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 1, 2026, Many people stick to their posts during the May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Workers are pictured at the construction site of Chengdu Tianfu Railway Station in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 1, 2026. Many people stick to their posts during the May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A traffic police officer arranges traffic cones in the ancient city of Zhengding in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, May 1, 2026. Many people stick to their posts during the May Day holiday. (Photo by Zhang Xiaofeng/Xinhua)

A worker is pictured at a construction site in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 1, 2026. Many people stick to their posts during the May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Sanitation workers clean a street in Hailing District of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 1, 2026. Many people stick to their posts during the May Day holiday. (Photo by Yang Yugang/Xinhua)

A police officer conducts inspections at the outbound passenger inspection site of Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 1, 2026. Many people stick to their posts during the May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An attendant welcomes passengers at Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 1, 2026. Many people stick to their posts during the May Day holiday. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Sheng Chuyi)