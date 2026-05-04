We Are China

People savor May Day holiday across China

Xinhua) 09:34, May 04, 2026

A drone photo taken on May 3, 2026 shows tourists taking yachts in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province.

People across China stepped out to fully enjoy their leisure time during the ongoing May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

People take photos amid rapeseed flowers at Beijing Wenyuhe Park in Beijing, capital of China, May 3, 2026.

People across China stepped out to fully enjoy their leisure time during the ongoing May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

A tourist visits Shangqiu Museum in Shangqiu, central China's Henan Province, May 3, 2026.

People across China stepped out to fully enjoy their leisure time during the ongoing May Day holiday. (Photo by Li Heng/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Huangyao ancient town in Zhaoping County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 3, 2026.

People across China stepped out to fully enjoy their leisure time during the ongoing May Day holiday. (Photo by Liao Zuping/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 2, 2026 shows robots performing at a park in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

People across China stepped out to fully enjoy their leisure time during the ongoing May Day holiday. (Photo by He Huawen/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 3, 2026 shows people visiting the Qinhu National Wetland Park in Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province.

People across China stepped out to fully enjoy their leisure time during the ongoing May Day holiday. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

People study at Nanning Library in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 3, 2026.

People across China stepped out to fully enjoy their leisure time during the ongoing May Day holiday. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 2, 2026 shows tourists enjoying the sunset glow at Luhuitou scenic area in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province.

People across China stepped out to fully enjoy their leisure time during the ongoing May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

A child interacts with science popularization equipment at a science museum in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 3, 2026.

People across China stepped out to fully enjoy their leisure time during the ongoing May Day holiday. (Photo by He Huawen/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 3, 2026 shows people visiting the Huangshizhai scenic spot in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province.

People across China stepped out to fully enjoy their leisure time during the ongoing May Day holiday. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 2, 2026 shows tourists taking bamboo rafts in Xuanen County of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province.

People across China stepped out to fully enjoy their leisure time during the ongoing May Day holiday. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

Tourists watch a fashion show featuring intangible cultural heritage elements in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 2, 2026.

People across China stepped out to fully enjoy their leisure time during the ongoing May Day holiday. (Photo by Gong Pukang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 2, 2026 shows tourists visiting the Xiangyang ancient town in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province.

People across China stepped out to fully enjoy their leisure time during the ongoing May Day holiday. (Photo by Yang Dong/Xinhua)

People watch a performance at the scenic area of the hometown of Qu Yuan, a patriotic poet of ancient China, in Zigui County of Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, May 3, 2026.

People across China stepped out to fully enjoy their leisure time during the ongoing May Day holiday. (Photo by Wang Huifu/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Leshan Giant Buddha scenic spot in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 3, 2026.

People across China stepped out to fully enjoy their leisure time during the ongoing May Day holiday. (Photo by Li Huashi/Xinhua)

People visit the Luban memorial hall in Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, May 3, 2026.

People across China stepped out to fully enjoy their leisure time during the ongoing May Day holiday. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the sunrise scenery at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring Scenic Area in Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 3, 2026.

People across China stepped out to fully enjoy their leisure time during the ongoing May Day holiday. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)