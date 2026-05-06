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People enjoy May Day holiday across China
(Xinhua) 08:35, May 06, 2026
Tourists experience rock climbing during the May Day holiday in Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 3, 2026. (Photo by Wu Xiaoying/Xinhua)
Tourists have fun amid blooming flowers during the May Day holiday in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 5, 2026. (Photo by He Weiwei/Xinhua)
Tourists buy flowers at Dounan Flower Market during the May Day holiday in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 5, 2026. (Photo by Zheng Yi/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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