People enjoy May Day holiday across China

Xinhua) 08:35, May 06, 2026

Tourists experience rock climbing during the May Day holiday in Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 3, 2026. (Photo by Wu Xiaoying/Xinhua)

Tourists have fun amid blooming flowers during the May Day holiday in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 5, 2026. (Photo by He Weiwei/Xinhua)

Tourists buy flowers at Dounan Flower Market during the May Day holiday in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 5, 2026. (Photo by Zheng Yi/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)