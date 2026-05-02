Highlights of World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2026-Stop 3 in Xi'an
Kira Cherezova/Valentina Gerasimova of Russia perform during the women's duet free final at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2026-Stop 3 in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
Zhou Kunyi/He Zhien of China perform during the women's duet free final at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2026-Stop 3 in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
Kira Cherezova/Valentina Gerasimova of Russia perform during the women's duet free final at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2026-Stop 3 in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
Kristina Chekhanova/Anastasiia Sidorina of Russia perform during the women's duet free final at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2026-Stop 3 in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
Cheong Sin Cheng/Leong Hoi Cheng of China's Macao perform during the women's duet free final at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2026-Stop 3 in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
Gold medalists Kira Cherezova/Valentina Gerasimova of Russia, silver medalists Kristina Chekhanova/Anastasiia Sidorina of Russia and bronze medalists Higa Moe/Sato Tomoka of Japan pose during the awarding ceremony for the women's duet free at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2026-Stop 3 in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
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