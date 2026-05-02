Highlights of World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2026-Stop 3 in Xi'an

Xinhua) 15:57, May 02, 2026

Kira Cherezova/Valentina Gerasimova of Russia perform during the women's duet free final at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2026-Stop 3 in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Zhou Kunyi/He Zhien of China perform during the women's duet free final at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2026-Stop 3 in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Kira Cherezova/Valentina Gerasimova of Russia perform during the women's duet free final at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2026-Stop 3 in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Kristina Chekhanova/Anastasiia Sidorina of Russia perform during the women's duet free final at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2026-Stop 3 in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Cheong Sin Cheng/Leong Hoi Cheng of China's Macao perform during the women's duet free final at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2026-Stop 3 in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Gold medalists Kira Cherezova/Valentina Gerasimova of Russia, silver medalists Kristina Chekhanova/Anastasiia Sidorina of Russia and bronze medalists Higa Moe/Sato Tomoka of Japan pose during the awarding ceremony for the women's duet free at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2026-Stop 3 in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Sheng Chuyi)