In pics: swimming event at National Games on Nov. 13
Chen Luying of Fujian competes during the women's 200m butterfly preliminary of swimming at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Wang Shun of Zhejiang competes during the mixed 4x100m medley relay preliminary of swimming at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Ho Ian Yentou of Hong Kong competes during the men's 100m freestyle preliminary of swimming at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Wang Shun of Zhejiang competes during the men's 200m individual medley preliminary of swimming at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
He Yubo of Hebei competes during the men's 200m individual medley preliminary of swimming at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Wang Shun of Zhejiang competes during the mixed 4x100m medley relay preliminary of swimming at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Photos
Related Stories
- Highlights of swimming matches at China's 15th National Games
- China's 15th National Games: preliminaries of swimming event
- In pics: swimming events at China's 15th National Games
- China's Yang Peiqi secures triple gold at World Junior Swimming Championships
- China secures thrilling finswimming relay gold at Chengdu World Games
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.