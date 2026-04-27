Highlights of women's 5km final of open water swimming at 6th Asian Beach Games

Xinhua) 09:46, April 27, 2026

Gold medalist Li Xinxuan (C) of China, silver medalist Chen Yijing (L) of China and bronze medalist Vo Thi My Tien of Vietnam pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the women's 5km final of open water swimming at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Gold medalist Li Xinxuan (C) of China, silver medalist Chen Yijing (L) of China and bronze medalist Vo Thi My Tien of Vietnam take selfies during the awarding ceremony for the women's 5km final of open water swimming at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Gold medalist Li Xinxuan of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for the women's 5km final of open water swimming at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Silver medalist Chen Yijing of China poses for photos during the awarding ceremony for the women's 5km final of open water swimming at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Li Xinxuan of China competes during the women's 5km final of open water swimming at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 25, 2026. (Photo by Ma Zihan/Xinhua)

Chen Yijing of China competes during the women's 5km final of open water swimming at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 25, 2026. (Photo by Ma Zihan/Xinhua)

Swimmers start during the women's 5km final of open water swimming at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 25, 2026. (Photo by Ma Zihan/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)