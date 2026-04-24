Highlights of 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya

Xinhua) 14:56, April 24, 2026

Wang Yang (L), head coach of China, celebrates with players after winning the water polo women's round-robin final match between China and Thailand at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Weixi)

Wang Yang (1st R, up), head coach of China, react with players during the water polo women's round-robin final match between China and Thailand at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Weixi)

Sarocha Rewrujirek (L), head coach of Thailand, instructs players during the water polo women's round-robin final match between China and Thailand at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Weixi)

Players of both sides vie for the ball during the water polo women's round-robin final match between China and Thailand at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Weixi)

Wang Yang (1st R) , head coach of China, claps hands with a player of Thailand after the water polo women's round-robin final match between China and Thailand at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Weixi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)