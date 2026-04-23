Highlights of women's preliminary round group B match at 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya

Xinhua) 16:26, April 23, 2026

Pan Yi (top) of China competes during the beach handball women's preliminary round group B match between China and Mongolia at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Players of both teams greet before the beach handball women's preliminary round group B match between China and Mongolia at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Liu Chenmeng (R) of China celebrates scoring with her teammate Pang Jiaye (L) during the beach handball women's preliminary round group B match between China and Mongolia at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Ganchimeg Khurelsukh (L) of Mongolia breaks through during the beach handball women's preliminary round group B match between China and Mongolia at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Players of China sing the national anthem before the beach handball women's preliminary round group B match between China and Mongolia at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Wang Qixin of China celebrates scoring during the beach handball women's preliminary round group B match between China and Mongolia at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Khylem Harl Progella of the Philippines spikes during the beach volleyball women's preliminary pool G match between Khylem Harl Progella/Sofiah Shanine Pagara of the Philippines and Leong On Ieng/Law Weng Sam of China's Macao at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Leong On Ieng (R) of China's Macao competes during the beach volleyball women's preliminary pool G match between Khylem Harl Progella/Sofiah Shanine Pagara of the Philippines and Leong On Ieng/Law Weng Sam of China's Macao at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Bakhatgul Myagmarchuluun (R) of Mongolia competes during the beach handball women's preliminary round group B match between China and Mongolia at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Players of both teams compete during the beach volleyball women's preliminary pool G match between Khylem Harl Progella/Sofiah Shanine Pagara of the Philippines and Leong On Ieng/Law Weng Sam of China's Macao at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)