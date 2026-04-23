Highlights of women's preliminary round group B match at 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya
Pan Yi (top) of China competes during the beach handball women's preliminary round group B match between China and Mongolia at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Players of both teams greet before the beach handball women's preliminary round group B match between China and Mongolia at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Liu Chenmeng (R) of China celebrates scoring with her teammate Pang Jiaye (L) during the beach handball women's preliminary round group B match between China and Mongolia at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Ganchimeg Khurelsukh (L) of Mongolia breaks through during the beach handball women's preliminary round group B match between China and Mongolia at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Players of China sing the national anthem before the beach handball women's preliminary round group B match between China and Mongolia at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Wang Qixin of China celebrates scoring during the beach handball women's preliminary round group B match between China and Mongolia at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Khylem Harl Progella of the Philippines spikes during the beach volleyball women's preliminary pool G match between Khylem Harl Progella/Sofiah Shanine Pagara of the Philippines and Leong On Ieng/Law Weng Sam of China's Macao at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
Leong On Ieng (R) of China's Macao competes during the beach volleyball women's preliminary pool G match between Khylem Harl Progella/Sofiah Shanine Pagara of the Philippines and Leong On Ieng/Law Weng Sam of China's Macao at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
Bakhatgul Myagmarchuluun (R) of Mongolia competes during the beach handball women's preliminary round group B match between China and Mongolia at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Players of both teams compete during the beach volleyball women's preliminary pool G match between Khylem Harl Progella/Sofiah Shanine Pagara of the Philippines and Leong On Ieng/Law Weng Sam of China's Macao at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
Photos
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