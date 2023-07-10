17th Asian Women's Junior Handball Championship: China vs. South Korea
Zhuo Ziyi (2nd L) of China competes during the gold medal match between China and South Korea at the 17th Asian Women's Junior Handball Championship in Hong Kong, China, July 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Hou Changqing (C) of China competes during the gold medal match between China and South Korea at the 17th Asian Women's Junior Handball Championship in Hong Kong, China, July 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Liang Jing (C) of China competes during the gold medal match between China and South Korea at the 17th Asian Women's Junior Handball Championship in Hong Kong, China, July 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Liang Jing (L) of China competes during the gold medal match between China and South Korea at the 17th Asian Women's Junior Handball Championship in Hong Kong, China, July 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Liu Xuedan (L) of China competes during the gold medal match between China and South Korea at the 17th Asian Women's Junior Handball Championship in Hong Kong, China, July 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Wang Jingjing (3rd L) of China competes during the gold medal match between China and South Korea at the 17th Asian Women's Junior Handball Championship in Hong Kong, China, July 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Wang Xiaoyun (C) of China competes during the gold medal match between China and South Korea at the 17th Asian Women's Junior Handball Championship in Hong Kong, China, July 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.