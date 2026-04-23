Highlights of men's individual of aquathlon event at 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya

Xinhua) 13:34, April 23, 2026

Athletes start during the men's individual of aquathlon event at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Athletes start during the men's individual of aquathlon event at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Fan Junjie of China competes during the men's individual of aquathlon event at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Athletes start during the men's individual of aquathlon event at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Fan Junjie (R) and Teng Yunfeng of China react after during the men's individual of aquathlon event at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Teng Yunfeng (L) of China and Pan Tzu-I of Chinese Taipei compete during the men's individual of aquathlon event at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Teng Yunfeng (L) of China and Pan Tzu-I of Chinese Taipei compete during the men's individual of aquathlon event at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)