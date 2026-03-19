Tang Qianting sets new Asian record in women's 50m breaststroke

Xinhua) 15:57, March 19, 2026

SHENZHEN, China, March 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Tang Qianting set another new Asian record in the women's 50m breaststroke during the preliminary round of the 2026 China Open Swimming Championships and National Spring Swimming Championships here on Thursday.

The new time of 29.49 seconds surpassed her own previous Asian record of 29.51 seconds set at the 2024 World Swimming Championships in Doha.

Tang, who earned a silver medal in the women's 100m breaststroke at the 2024 Paris Olympics, said she was delighted with her performance.

"I wasn't really prepared for this," she said. "I originally planned to achieve this time later in the year, but I didn't expect it now. Maybe it's because I've been more relaxed in the past two years, not putting too much pressure or burden on myself."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)