China dominates opening day with five golds at Diving World Cup Super Final

Xinhua) 09:42, May 02, 2026

Gold medalists Chen Jia (3rd R)/Chen Yiwen (3rd L) of China, silver medalists Maddison Keeney (1st L)/Alysha Koloi (2nd L) of Australia and bronze medalists Yasmin Harper (2nd R)/Scarlett Mew Jensen of Britain pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for the women's 3m synchronised event at World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2026 Super Final in Beijing, China, May 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, May 1 (Xinhua) -- China swept all five golds on the opening day of the 2026 World Aquatics Diving World Cup Super Final here on Friday.

Wang Zongyuan and Zheng Jiuyuan claimed the men's 3m synchronized title with 460.68 points, over 40 points ahead of runners-up Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez and Osmar Olvera Ibarra of Mexico, while British pair Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher took bronze.

"We delivered an excellent show at the National Aquatics Center. Over the past year in cooperating with my teammate Jiuyuan, we figured out solutions in the face of difficulties and learned from each other," said Olympic champion Wang.

In the men's 10m synchronized, Zhao Renjie and Yang Zhihao handled the pressure to seal the win with 448.68 points, followed by Ukraine's Mark Hrytsenko and Oleksii Sereda in second place, while the bronze went to Mexico's Kevin Berlin Reyes and Randal Willars Valdez.

On the women's side, Chen Jia and Chen Yiwen scored 331.05 points to clinch the 3m synchronized title. Australia's Maddison Keeney and Alysha Koloi won sliver for the second straight year at the Super Final, while British pair Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen ranked third.

"I have been to this pool for a couple of times. This is really an iconic venue. Every time I come back here, I keep getting better and better. Even outside the pool, the culture and the people in Beijing give us such a good atmosphere," said 29-year-old Keeney.

Chen Yuxi and Lu Wei led all the way to pocket the women's 10m synchronized gold with 366.12 points. Kim Mi Rae and Jo Jin Mi of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) earned silver, and Ellie Cole and Milly Puckeridge of Australia finished third.

"We had a great performance basically but not that good in details. I took a rest after the National Games last year, and the Super Final marked my first appearance in major events this year. I felt delighted to come back and really enjoyed the competition," Chen said.

Also on Friday, the Chinese quartet of Liu Chengzan, Lin Shan, Lu Wei and Bai Yuming won the mixed team title with 463.70 points, while Mexico and Australia took silver and bronze, respectively.

The Super Final runs through Sunday, with the men's 3m springboard and women's 10m platform golds up for grabs on Saturday.

Gold medalists Yang Zhihao (3rd L)/Zhao Renjie (3rd R) of China, silver medalists Mark Hrytsenko(1st L)/Oleksii Sereda of Ukraine and bronze medalists Kevin Berlin Reyes/Randal Willars Valdez (1st R) of Mexico attend the awarding ceremony for the men's 10m synchronised event at World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2026 Super Final in Beijing, China, May 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Yang Zhihao (top)/Zhao Renjie of China compete during the men's 10m synchronised final at World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2026 Super Final in Beijing, China, May 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Gold medalists Chen Yuxi(3rd L)/Lu Wei(3rd R) of China, silver medalists Kim Mi Rae (1st L)/Jo Jin Mi(2nd L) of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and bronze medalists Ellie Cole (2nd R)/Milly Puckeridge of Australia attend the awarding ceremony for the women's 10m synchronised event at World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2026 Super Final in Beijing, China, May 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Gold medalists Chen Yuxi(3rd L)/Lu Wei(3rd R) of China, silver medalists Kim Mi Rae (1st L)/Jo Jin Mi(2nd L) of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and bronze medalists Ellie Cole (2nd R)/Milly Puckeridge of Australia attend the awarding ceremony for the women's 10m synchronised event at World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2026 Super Final in Beijing, China, May 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Chen Yuxi (top)/Lu Wei of China compete during the women's 10m synchronised final at World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2026 Super Final in Beijing, China, May 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Chen Yuxi (R)/Lu Wei of China compete during the women's 10m synchronised final at World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2026 Super Final in Beijing, China, May 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Chen Jia (R)/Chen Yiwen of China compete during the women's 3m synchronised final at World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2026 Super Final in Beijing, China, May 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Gold medalists Chen Jia (3rd R)/Chen Yiwen (3rd L) of China, silver medalists Maddison Keeney (1st L)/Alysha Koloi (2nd L) of Australia and bronze medalists Yasmin Harper (2nd R)/Scarlett Mew Jensen of Britain pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for the women's 3m synchronised event at World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2026 Super Final in Beijing, China, May 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Gold medalists Wang Zongyuan (3rd L)/Zheng Jiuyuan (3rd R) of China, silver medalists Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez (1st L)/Osmar Olvera Ibarra (2nd L) of Mexico and bronze medalists Anthony Harding (2nd R)/Jack Laugher of Britain pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for the men's 3m synchronised event at World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2026 Super Final in Beijing, China, May 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Gold medalists Wang Zongyuan (3rd L)/Zheng Jiuyuan (3rd R) of China, silver medalists Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez (1st L)/Osmar Olvera Ibarra (2nd L) of Mexico and bronze medalists Anthony Harding (2nd R)/Jack Laugher of Britain pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for the men's 3m synchronised event at World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2026 Super Final in Beijing, China, May 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Wang Zongyuan/Zheng Jiuyuan (R) of China compete during the men's 3m synchronised final at World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2026 Super Final in Beijing, China, May 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Maddison Keeney of Australia competes during the mixed 3m & 10m team final at World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2026 Super Final in Beijing, China, May 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Lin Shan/Liu Chengzan (R) of China compete during the mixed 3m & 10m team final at World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2026 Super Final in Beijing, China, May 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Sheng Chuyi)