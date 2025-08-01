China's Chen Yuxi wins 4th world diving 10m platform title

Xinhua) 09:24, August 01, 2025

Chen Yuxi of China kisses the medal after the award ceremony for the women's 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, on July 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

SINGAPORE, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China's Chen Yuxi clinched her fourth world title in the women's 10-meter platform at the World Aquatics Championships here on Thursday, bringing China's diving gold medal tally to eight in Singapore.

Chen, who led both the preliminary and semifinal rounds, delivered five consistent dives in the final, each scoring over 80 points. Her final score of 430.50 points earned her the gold, while Germany's Pauline Alexandra Pfeif took silver with 367.10. China's 15-year-old Xie Peiling, making her world championships debut, claimed bronze with 358.20 points.

"Even though this is my fourth world title in the event, each one carries its own meaning," said Chen.

Chen in action during the final. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Reflecting on her journey, 19-year-old Chen recalled her debut gold at the 2019 Gwangju Worlds, her perseverance through injury and setbacks to win in Budapest, and her personal-best performance in Fukuoka.

"Every world championship has a special place in my heart," she said. "This time, despite physical strain and the challenge of maintaining my form, I was still able to deliver a 430-point performance. I'm very satisfied."

Xie, who achieved a podium finish in her first major international competition, praised the four-time champion. "Chen Yuxi always encourages me. After I made a mistake in the semifinal, she came to comfort me. Her technique and consistency are all things I hope to learn from."

With the Paris Olympics behind her and a new Olympic cycle underway, Chen remains humble. "I don't have a long-term plan yet," she said. "Coming off the podium today, I'm just taking it step by step, starting again from zero."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)