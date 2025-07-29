China's Wang claims 4th consecutive world 3m synchro title

Wang Zongyuan/Zheng Jiuyuan (R) of China pose after the awarding ceremony for the men's 3m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

SINGAPORE, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Wang Zongyuan secured his fourth straight world title in the men's 3-meter synchronized springboard event at the World Aquatics Championships on Monday.

Wang, partnering with newcomer Zheng Jiuyuan for the first time in a major international competition, led from start to finish, taking the gold with a total of 467.31 points after six dives.

Mexico's Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez and Osmar Olvera Ibarra claimed the silver with 449.28 points, while the British pair of Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding earned the bronze with 405.33.

Wang, 23, remains unbeaten in the 3m synchro in major international competitions since 2021, winning two Olympic gold medals and four world titles with different partners.

The latest triumph marks his ninth career world championships gold, with others coming from the 1m springboard and individual 3m springboard events.

Zheng, who began training with Wang after the 2024 Paris Olympics, added the synchro title to the 1m springboard gold he captured on Sunday.

Wang continues his campaign in Singapore on Thursday as he seeks a fourth straight world title in the individual 3m springboard event.

Wang Zongyuan/Zheng Jiuyuan of China compete during the men's 3m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Wang Zongyuan/Zheng Jiuyuan of China react before the men's 3m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Wang Zongyuan/Zheng Jiuyuan of China react during the men's 3m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Wang Zongyuan/Zheng Jiuyuan of China compete during the men's 3m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Wang Zongyuan/Zheng Jiuyuan of China compete during the men's 3m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Timo Barthel/Moritz Wesemann of Germany compete during the men's 3m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Gold medalists Wang Zongyuan (3rd L)/Zheng Jiuyuan (3rd R) of China, silver medalists Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez (1st L)/Osmar Olvera Ibarra (2nd L) of Mexico and bronze medalists Jack Laugher (1st R)/Anthony Harding of Britain pose during the awarding ceremony for the men's 3m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Wang Zongyuan/Zheng Jiuyuan of China compete during the men's 3m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

