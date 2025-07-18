He, Lu win China's first 2025 Universiade gold in women's synchro 10m platform

Xinhua) 11:09, July 18, 2025

He Yanwei/Lu Wei of China compete in the women's synchronized 10m platform final at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Berlin, Germany, July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

BERLIN, July 17 (Xinhua) -- He Yanwei and Lu Wei secured the first gold medal for the Chinese delegation in the women's synchronized 10-meter platform diving, as the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games competitions kicked off on Thursday.

He and Lu delivered a composed and steady performance throughout the competition, extending their lead gradually with seamless coordination and consistent excellence. The duo led in every one of the five rounds, accumulating a total of 330.18 points - more than 30 points ahead of the silver medalists from Germany.

Despite having trained together for less than two weeks, He and Lu demonstrated good teamwork. He commented, "As long as both divers have solid individual techniques, coordination isn't that difficult."

He Yanwei/Lu Wei (R) celebrate during the award ceremony, July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

The separate diving boards of the Swimming and Diving Hall at Europasportpark, however, troubled the athletes a little. "The design makes the distance between the two athletes too great when they stand," He noted.

Germany's representatives, Pauline Pfeif - who participated in the Paris Olympics - and veteran Carolina Coordes, sat in fourth place after the first dive but ultimately moved up to second, earning the hosts a silver medal.

Earlier in the day, China's Mei Yingxin and Fan Yi claimed the silver medal in the mixed 3-meter springboard diving.

