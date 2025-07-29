China's Wang Zongyuan, Chen Yuxi win 4th straight world diving synchro titles

Xinhua)

Chen Yuxi/Zhang Minjie of China compete during the women's 10m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

SINGAPORE, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Wang Zongyuan and Chen Yuxi each clinched their fourth consecutive world synchro titles on Monday at the World Aquatics Championships, continuing the country's dominance in diving.

Wang, 23, teamed up with new partner Zheng Jiuyuan to win gold in the men's 3-meter synchronized springboard with 467.31 points. Mexico's Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez and Osmar Olvera Ibarra took silver (449.28), and Britain's Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding earned bronze (405.33).

"We've only been training together for about a month," Wang said. "It's all about communication and hard work."

Wang remains unbeaten in this event at major international competitions since 2021, and the victory brings his world championship gold tally to nine.

In the women's 10-meter synchronized platform, Chen Yuxi, 19, and Zhang Minjie scored 349.26 points to take the top spot, ahead of Mexico's Alejandra Estudillo Torres and Gabriela Agundez Garcia (304.80), and DPR Korea's Kim Mi Hwa and Jo Jin Mi (293.34).

"As long as I'm still diving, I'll give it my all," said Chen, who also won Olympic gold in this event at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.

Both Wang and Chen now turn their focus to the next Olympic cycle, aiming to maintain their winning form towards Los Angeles 2028.

Chen Yuxi/Zhang Minjie of China compete during the women's 10m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Chen Yuxi/Zhang Minjie of China compete during the women's 10m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Chen Yuxi (L)/Zhang Minjie of China react after the women's 10m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Chen Yuxi (L)/Zhang Minjie of China pose during the awarding ceremony for the women's 10m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Wang Zongyuan/Zheng Jiuyuan of China compete during the men's 3m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Wang Zongyuan/Zheng Jiuyuan of China compete during the men's 3m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Gold medalists Wang Zongyuan (3rd L)/Zheng Jiuyuan (3rd R) of China, silver medalists Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez (1st L)/Osmar Olvera Ibarra (2nd L) of Mexico and bronze medalists Jack Laugher (1st R)/Anthony Harding of Britain pose during the awarding ceremony for the men's 3m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

