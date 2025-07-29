China's Chen Yuxi secures 4th straight world 10m synchro platform title

Xinhua) 10:21, July 29, 2025

Chen Yuxi/Zhang Minjie of China compete during the women's 10m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

SINGAPORE, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Chen Yuxi captured her fourth straight world title in the women's 10-meter synchronized platform at the World Aquatics Championships on Monday.

Chen, partnering with 20-year-old Chen Minjie, earned a total score of 349.26 points to take the gold. Mexico's pair of Alejandra Estudillo Torres and Gabriela Agundez Garcia claimed silver with 304.80 points, while Kim Mi Hwa and Jo Jin Mi of the DPR Korea secured bronze with 293.34.

Chen, 19, has been a dominant force in platform diving since 2020, particularly in tandem with teammate Quan Hongchan. The duo won gold in this event at both the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Gold medalists Chen Yuxi (3rd L)/Zhang Minjie (3rd R) of China, silver medalists Alejandra Estudillo Torres (2nd L)/Gabriel Agundez Garcia (1st L) of Mexico and bronze medalists Kim Mi Hwa (1st R)/Jo Jin Mi of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) pose during the awarding ceremony for the women's 10m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Jo Jin Mi/Kim Mi Hwa of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) compete during the women's 10m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Jo Jin Mi/Kim Mi Hwa of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) compete during the women's 10m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Chen Yuxi (L)/Zhang Minjie of China compete during the women's 10m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Chen Yuxi (L)/Zhang Minjie of China compete during the women's 10m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Gabriela Agendez Garcia/Alejandra Estudillo Torres of Mexico hug each other after the women's 10m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Chen Yuxi (L)/Zhang Minjie of China react after the women's 10m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Gabriela Agendez Garcia/Alejandra Estudillo Torres of Mexico hug each other after the women's 10m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Gold medalists Chen Yuxi (3rd L)/Zhang Minjie (3rd R) of China, silver medalists Alejandra Estudillo Torres (2nd L)/Gabriel Agundez Garcia (1st L) of Mexico and bronze medalists Kim Mi Hwa (1st R)/Jo Jin Mi of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) pose during the awarding ceremony for the women's 10m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Chen Yuxi (back)/Zhang Minjie of China hug each other after the women's 10m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Chen Yuxi/Zhang Minjie of China compete during the women's 10m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Chen Yuxi/Zhang Minjie of China compete during the women's 10m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Chen Yuxi/Zhang Minjie of China compete during the women's 10m synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)