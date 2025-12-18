Chen Yuxi named World Aquatics 2025 Female Diver of the Year

BUDAPEST, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- World Aquatics on Wednesday named China's Olympic champion Chen Yuxi as its 2025 Female Diving Athlete of the Year, while Australia's Cassiel Rousseau was honored as the Male Diving Athlete of the Year.

Chen, 20, extended China's dominance in the women's 10-meter platform, completing an unbeaten 2025 Diving World Cup circuit with seven wins, including three gold medals at the Super Final in Beijing.

She carried that form into the World Aquatics Championships Singapore 2025, where she won gold in the women's 10-meter platform, women's synchronized 10-meter platform and mixed team event. The sweep made her the first diver to win four world titles in the women's 10-meter platform.

A two-time Olympic champion in the women's synchronized 10-meter platform and a double Olympic silver medalist in the individual event at the Tokyo and Paris Olympic Games, Chen credited team support and consistent training for her return to peak form in 2025.

"The stability of my performance comes from hard training and the strong support of my team," Chen said after her victories in Singapore.

On the men's side, Rousseau capped a standout season by returning to the top of the world podium.

The 25-year-old, who was also named the 2023 Male Diving Athlete of the Year, posted a personal-best 534.80 points to win the men's 10-meter platform final at the Singapore worlds.

A former acrobatic gymnast, Rousseau first broke through globally by winning the men's 10-meter platform title at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

