"Color walk" gains popularity among young Chinese in Changchun, NE China
Visitors take photos at a historical and cultural block in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 29, 2026. This year, many young Chinese have added a new ritual to that tradition, the "color walk".
The social media trend encourages people to pick one color and then look for matching scenes and objects to photograph. The images are often brought together afterward as personal "spring diaries." (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
People take selfies at a historical and cultural block in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 29, 2026. This year, many young Chinese have added a new ritual to that tradition, the "color walk".
The social media trend encourages people to pick one color and then look for matching scenes and objects to photograph. The images are often brought together afterward as personal "spring diaries." (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
A visitor takes photos at a historical and cultural block in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 29, 2026. This year, many young Chinese have added a new ritual to that tradition, the "color walk".
The social media trend encourages people to pick one color and then look for matching scenes and objects to photograph. The images are often brought together afterward as personal "spring diaries." (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Family members play on a pink artificial beach at a park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 26, 2026. This year, many young Chinese have added a new ritual to that tradition, the "color walk".
The social media trend encourages people to pick one color and then look for matching scenes and objects to photograph. The images are often brought together afterward as personal "spring diaries." (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 26, 2026 shows a resident riding on a colorful road at a park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. This year, many young Chinese have added a new ritual to that tradition, the "color walk".
The social media trend encourages people to pick one color and then look for matching scenes and objects to photograph. The images are often brought together afterward as personal "spring diaries." (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
A woman prepares to take a selfie along Yitong River in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 26, 2026. This year, many young Chinese have added a new ritual to that tradition, the "color walk".
The social media trend encourages people to pick one color and then look for matching scenes and objects to photograph. The images are often brought together afterward as personal "spring diaries." (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
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