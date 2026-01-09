24th Chagan Lake Ice and Snow Fishing and Hunting Cultural Tourism Festival opens in NE China

Xinhua) 09:10, January 09, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 8, 2026 shows people attending the opening ceremony of the 24th Chagan Lake Ice and Snow Fishing and Hunting Cultural Tourism Festival in Songyuan, northeast China's Jilin Province. The 24th Chagan Lake Ice and Snow Fishing and Hunting Cultural Tourism Festival opened here on Thursday.

Traditional fishing techniques are performed on the lake, such as manual ice-chiseling, horse-drawn winches, and net-hauling beneath the ice-cover lake.

Chagan Lake's ice fishing, a national intangible cultural heritage, has become a significant symbol of ice and snow culture in northeast China. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 7, 2026 shows visitors watching ice fishing on the ice-covered Chagan Lake in Songyuan, northeast China's Jilin Province. The 24th Chagan Lake Ice and Snow Fishing and Hunting Cultural Tourism Festival opened here on Thursday.

Traditional fishing techniques are performed on the lake, such as manual ice-chiseling, horse-drawn winches, and net-hauling beneath the ice-cover lake.

Chagan Lake's ice fishing, a national intangible cultural heritage, has become a significant symbol of ice and snow culture in northeast China. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

A fisherman loads a truck with a newly-hunted fish in Songyuan, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 7, 2026. The 24th Chagan Lake Ice and Snow Fishing and Hunting Cultural Tourism Festival opened here on Thursday.

Traditional fishing techniques are performed on the lake, such as manual ice-chiseling, horse-drawn winches, and net-hauling beneath the ice-cover lake.

Chagan Lake's ice fishing, a national intangible cultural heritage, has become a significant symbol of ice and snow culture in northeast China. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Visitors watch ice fishing on the ice-covered Chagan Lake in Songyuan, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 7, 2026. The 24th Chagan Lake Ice and Snow Fishing and Hunting Cultural Tourism Festival opened here on Thursday.

Traditional fishing techniques are performed on the lake, such as manual ice-chiseling, horse-drawn winches, and net-hauling beneath the ice-cover lake.

Chagan Lake's ice fishing, a national intangible cultural heritage, has become a significant symbol of ice and snow culture in northeast China. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Horses draw a winch for net-hauling in Songyuan, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 7, 2026. The 24th Chagan Lake Ice and Snow Fishing and Hunting Cultural Tourism Festival opened here on Thursday.

Traditional fishing techniques are performed on the lake, such as manual ice-chiseling, horse-drawn winches, and net-hauling beneath the ice-cover lake.

Chagan Lake's ice fishing, a national intangible cultural heritage, has become a significant symbol of ice and snow culture in northeast China. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 7, 2026 shows horses drawing a winch for net-hauling on the ice-covered Chagan Lake in Songyuan, northeast China's Jilin Province. The 24th Chagan Lake Ice and Snow Fishing and Hunting Cultural Tourism Festival opened here on Thursday.

Traditional fishing techniques are performed on the lake, such as manual ice-chiseling, horse-drawn winches, and net-hauling beneath the ice-cover lake.

Chagan Lake's ice fishing, a national intangible cultural heritage, has become a significant symbol of ice and snow culture in northeast China. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 8, 2026 shows people attending the opening ceremony of the 24th Chagan Lake Ice and Snow Fishing and Hunting Cultural Tourism Festival in Songyuan, northeast China's Jilin Province. The 24th Chagan Lake Ice and Snow Fishing and Hunting Cultural Tourism Festival opened here on Thursday.

Traditional fishing techniques are performed on the lake, such as manual ice-chiseling, horse-drawn winches, and net-hauling beneath the ice-cover lake.

Chagan Lake's ice fishing, a national intangible cultural heritage, has become a significant symbol of ice and snow culture in northeast China. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

People select the newly-hunted fishes in Songyuan, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 7, 2026. The 24th Chagan Lake Ice and Snow Fishing and Hunting Cultural Tourism Festival opened here on Thursday.

Traditional fishing techniques are performed on the lake, such as manual ice-chiseling, horse-drawn winches, and net-hauling beneath the ice-cover lake.

Chagan Lake's ice fishing, a national intangible cultural heritage, has become a significant symbol of ice and snow culture in northeast China. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Fishermen haul the net out of the ice-covered Chagan Lake in Songyuan, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 7, 2026. The 24th Chagan Lake Ice and Snow Fishing and Hunting Cultural Tourism Festival opened here on Thursday.

Traditional fishing techniques are performed on the lake, such as manual ice-chiseling, horse-drawn winches, and net-hauling beneath the ice-cover lake.

Chagan Lake's ice fishing, a national intangible cultural heritage, has become a significant symbol of ice and snow culture in northeast China. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Fishermen haul the net out of the ice-covered Chagan Lake in Songyuan, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 7, 2026. The 24th Chagan Lake Ice and Snow Fishing and Hunting Cultural Tourism Festival opened here on Thursday.

Traditional fishing techniques are performed on the lake, such as manual ice-chiseling, horse-drawn winches, and net-hauling beneath the ice-cover lake.

Chagan Lake's ice fishing, a national intangible cultural heritage, has become a significant symbol of ice and snow culture in northeast China. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

A fisherman ties horses to a winch for net-hauling in Songyuan, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 7, 2026. The 24th Chagan Lake Ice and Snow Fishing and Hunting Cultural Tourism Festival opened here on Thursday.

Traditional fishing techniques are performed on the lake, such as manual ice-chiseling, horse-drawn winches, and net-hauling beneath the ice-cover lake.

Chagan Lake's ice fishing, a national intangible cultural heritage, has become a significant symbol of ice and snow culture in northeast China. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Visitors watch ice fishing on the ice-covered Chagan Lake in Songyuan, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 8, 2026. The 24th Chagan Lake Ice and Snow Fishing and Hunting Cultural Tourism Festival opened here on Thursday.

Traditional fishing techniques are performed on the lake, such as manual ice-chiseling, horse-drawn winches, and net-hauling beneath the ice-cover lake.

Chagan Lake's ice fishing, a national intangible cultural heritage, has become a significant symbol of ice and snow culture in northeast China. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)