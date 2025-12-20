29th Changchun Ice and Snow Festival kicks off in NE China

Xinhua) 10:00, December 20, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 19, 2025 shows a view of Changchun Ice and Snow New World in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. The 29th Changchun Ice and Snow Festival kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Zhang Yang/Xinhua)

A tourist visits Changchun Ice and Snow New World in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 19, 2025. The 29th Changchun Ice and Snow Festival kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Zhang Yang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 19, 2025 shows a view of Changchun Ice and Snow New World in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. The 29th Changchun Ice and Snow Festival kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Zhang Yang/Xinhua)

Tourists visit Changchun Ice and Snow New World in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 19, 2025. The 29th Changchun Ice and Snow Festival kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Zhang Yang/Xinhua)

Tourists visit Changchun Ice and Snow New World in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 19, 2025. The 29th Changchun Ice and Snow Festival kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Zhang Yang/Xinhua)

