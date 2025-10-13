We Are China

Tourists enjoy autumn scenery in Changchun, NE China's Jilin

Xinhua) 09:15, October 13, 2025

Tourists take photos in the Changchun Botanical Garden in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on Oct. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

