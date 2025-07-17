Night view along Linjiangmen Bridge section of Songhuajiang River in Jilin, NE China

Xinhua) 14:42, July 17, 2025

A drone photo taken on July 16, 2025 shows a night view of the Linjiangmen Bridge on the Songhuajiang River in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Shao Zedong)

A drone photo taken on July 16, 2025 shows cruise ships sailing on the Linjiangmen Bridge section of the Songhuajiang River in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Shao Zedong)

