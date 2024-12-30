Winter fishing-themed cultural, tourism festival kicks off in China's Jilin

Xinhua) 11:16, December 30, 2024

A deliveryman packs a fish product at Chagan Lake in Songyuan City of northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 27, 2024. A winter fishing-themed cultural and tourism festival kicked off on Saturday at Chagan Lake.

Chagan Lake, located in Songyuan City of Jilin Province, is the largest natural lake of the province with abundant fishery resources. Locals living by Chagan Lake have kept alive the tradition of ice fishing by hand-drilling holes through the thick ice and casting nets into the icy waters to catch fish.

The winter fishing at Chagan Lake, included in the national intangible cultural heritage list, has become a famous tourism attraction in the city. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

This photo taken on Dec. 28, 2024 shows a scene at a ceremony marking the start of winter fishing at Chagan Lake in Songyuan City of northeast China's Jilin Province. A winter fishing-themed cultural and tourism festival kicked off on Saturday at Chagan Lake.

People purchase fish at a market at Chagan Lake in Songyuan City of northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 27, 2024. A winter fishing-themed cultural and tourism festival kicked off on Saturday at Chagan Lake.

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 28, 2024 shows tourists watching winter fishing at Chagan Lake in Songyuan City of northeast China's Jilin Province. A winter fishing-themed cultural and tourism festival kicked off on Saturday at Chagan Lake.

People check the price list of fish products at a market at Chagan Lake in Songyuan City of northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 27, 2024. A winter fishing-themed cultural and tourism festival kicked off on Saturday at Chagan Lake.

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 28, 2024 shows tourists watching winter fishing at Chagan Lake in Songyuan City of northeast China's Jilin Province. A winter fishing-themed cultural and tourism festival kicked off on Saturday at Chagan Lake.

