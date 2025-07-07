Xinmin Street opens to public after renovation in Changchun, China's Jilin

Xinhua) 11:02, July 07, 2025

A boy visits Changchun History and Culture Museum in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July, 5, 2025. Xinmin Street, a historical and cultural street in Changchun of Jilin Province, officially opened to the public on Saturday following renovation.

Stretching 1,445 meters in length and 58 meters in width, the street underwent significant upgrades, with the walls of 13 courtyards along the street removed, creating an additional 4.5 hectares of urban space.

Thirteen unique small parks have been constructed along the street, providing leisure areas for citizens and tourists. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A drone photo taken on July 5, 2025 shows visitors on Xinmin Street in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. Xinmin Street, a historical and cultural street in Changchun of Jilin Province, officially opened to the public on Saturday following renovation.

Stretching 1,445 meters in length and 58 meters in width, the street underwent significant upgrades, with the walls of 13 courtyards along the street removed, creating an additional 4.5 hectares of urban space.

Thirteen unique small parks have been constructed along the street, providing leisure areas for citizens and tourists. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 5, 2025 shows performances in front of Changchun History and Culture Museum in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. Xinmin Street, a historical and cultural street in Changchun of Jilin Province, officially opened to the public on Saturday following renovation.

Stretching 1,445 meters in length and 58 meters in width, the street underwent significant upgrades, with the walls of 13 courtyards along the street removed, creating an additional 4.5 hectares of urban space.

Thirteen unique small parks have been constructed along the street, providing leisure areas for citizens and tourists. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Floats are pictured on Xinmin Street in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 5, 2025. Xinmin Street, a historical and cultural street in Changchun of Jilin Province, officially opened to the public on Saturday following renovation.

Stretching 1,445 meters in length and 58 meters in width, the street underwent significant upgrades, with the walls of 13 courtyards along the street removed, creating an additional 4.5 hectares of urban space.

Thirteen unique small parks have been constructed along the street, providing leisure areas for citizens and tourists. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 5, 2025 shows visitors on Xinmin Street in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. Xinmin Street, a historical and cultural street in Changchun of Jilin Province, officially opened to the public on Saturday following renovation.

Stretching 1,445 meters in length and 58 meters in width, the street underwent significant upgrades, with the walls of 13 courtyards along the street removed, creating an additional 4.5 hectares of urban space.

Thirteen unique small parks have been constructed along the street, providing leisure areas for citizens and tourists. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)