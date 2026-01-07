Changchun in China's Jilin sets up ice and snow landscapes to attract tourists
Tourists visit a park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 5, 2026. Changchun has set up a variety of distinctive ice and snow landscapes throughout urban areas this winter to lure tourists and encourage consumption. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Tourists view ice-made art installations at a park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 5, 2026. Changchun has set up a variety of distinctive ice and snow landscapes throughout urban areas this winter to lure tourists and encourage consumption. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Tourists view a snow sculpture in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 5, 2026. Changchun has set up a variety of distinctive ice and snow landscapes throughout urban areas this winter to lure tourists and encourage consumption. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
A child builds a snowman at a park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 5, 2026. Changchun has set up a variety of distinctive ice and snow landscapes throughout urban areas this winter to lure tourists and encourage consumption. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Tourists play on an ice rink in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 5, 2026. Changchun has set up a variety of distinctive ice and snow landscapes throughout urban areas this winter to lure tourists and encourage consumption. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Parading performers wave to tourists at a park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 5, 2026. Changchun has set up a variety of distinctive ice and snow landscapes throughout urban areas this winter to lure tourists and encourage consumption. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
A tourist views a snow sculpture themed on Chinese zodiac Year of the Horse in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 5, 2026. Changchun has set up a variety of distinctive ice and snow landscapes throughout urban areas this winter to lure tourists and encourage consumption. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 5, 2026 shows a park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. Changchun has set up a variety of distinctive ice and snow landscapes throughout urban areas this winter to lure tourists and encourage consumption. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Tourists play at a park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 5, 2026. Changchun has set up a variety of distinctive ice and snow landscapes throughout urban areas this winter to lure tourists and encourage consumption. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Tourists visit an ice and snow scenic area in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 5, 2026. Changchun has set up a variety of distinctive ice and snow landscapes throughout urban areas this winter to lure tourists and encourage consumption. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
Tourists visit an ice and snow scenic area in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 5, 2026. Changchun has set up a variety of distinctive ice and snow landscapes throughout urban areas this winter to lure tourists and encourage consumption. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
Tourists take a snow sleigh ride at a park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 5, 2026. Changchun has set up a variety of distinctive ice and snow landscapes throughout urban areas this winter to lure tourists and encourage consumption. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 5, 2026 shows a park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. Changchun has set up a variety of distinctive ice and snow landscapes throughout urban areas this winter to lure tourists and encourage consumption. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 5, 2026 shows a park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. Changchun has set up a variety of distinctive ice and snow landscapes throughout urban areas this winter to lure tourists and encourage consumption. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
