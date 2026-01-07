Changchun in China's Jilin sets up ice and snow landscapes to attract tourists

Xinhua) 09:02, January 07, 2026

Tourists visit a park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 5, 2026. Changchun has set up a variety of distinctive ice and snow landscapes throughout urban areas this winter to lure tourists and encourage consumption. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Tourists view ice-made art installations at a park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 5, 2026. Changchun has set up a variety of distinctive ice and snow landscapes throughout urban areas this winter to lure tourists and encourage consumption. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Tourists view a snow sculpture in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 5, 2026. Changchun has set up a variety of distinctive ice and snow landscapes throughout urban areas this winter to lure tourists and encourage consumption. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

A child builds a snowman at a park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 5, 2026. Changchun has set up a variety of distinctive ice and snow landscapes throughout urban areas this winter to lure tourists and encourage consumption. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Tourists play on an ice rink in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 5, 2026. Changchun has set up a variety of distinctive ice and snow landscapes throughout urban areas this winter to lure tourists and encourage consumption. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Parading performers wave to tourists at a park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 5, 2026. Changchun has set up a variety of distinctive ice and snow landscapes throughout urban areas this winter to lure tourists and encourage consumption. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

A tourist views a snow sculpture themed on Chinese zodiac Year of the Horse in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 5, 2026. Changchun has set up a variety of distinctive ice and snow landscapes throughout urban areas this winter to lure tourists and encourage consumption. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 5, 2026 shows a park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. Changchun has set up a variety of distinctive ice and snow landscapes throughout urban areas this winter to lure tourists and encourage consumption. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Tourists play at a park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 5, 2026. Changchun has set up a variety of distinctive ice and snow landscapes throughout urban areas this winter to lure tourists and encourage consumption. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Tourists visit an ice and snow scenic area in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 5, 2026. Changchun has set up a variety of distinctive ice and snow landscapes throughout urban areas this winter to lure tourists and encourage consumption. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Tourists visit an ice and snow scenic area in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 5, 2026. Changchun has set up a variety of distinctive ice and snow landscapes throughout urban areas this winter to lure tourists and encourage consumption. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Tourists take a snow sleigh ride at a park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 5, 2026. Changchun has set up a variety of distinctive ice and snow landscapes throughout urban areas this winter to lure tourists and encourage consumption. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 5, 2026 shows a park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. Changchun has set up a variety of distinctive ice and snow landscapes throughout urban areas this winter to lure tourists and encourage consumption. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 5, 2026 shows a park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. Changchun has set up a variety of distinctive ice and snow landscapes throughout urban areas this winter to lure tourists and encourage consumption. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)