Changchun in NE China turns conventional bookstores into innovative reading spaces

Xinhua) 16:56, April 24, 2026

Citizens select books at a bookstore in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 16, 2026. In recent years, Changchun has promoted the transformation of conventional bookstores into spaces for comprehensive cultural experience by introducing and expanding innovative reading scenarios. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Citizens select books at a bookstore in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 21, 2026. In recent years, Changchun has promoted the transformation of conventional bookstores into spaces for comprehensive cultural experience by introducing and expanding innovative reading scenarios. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Citizens read books at a bookstore in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 19, 2026. In recent years, Changchun has promoted the transformation of conventional bookstores into spaces for comprehensive cultural experience by introducing and expanding innovative reading scenarios. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

A citizen selects books at a bookstore in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 16, 2026. In recent years, Changchun has promoted the transformation of conventional bookstores into spaces for comprehensive cultural experience by introducing and expanding innovative reading scenarios. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Citizens read books at a bookstore in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 19, 2026. In recent years, Changchun has promoted the transformation of conventional bookstores into spaces for comprehensive cultural experience by introducing and expanding innovative reading scenarios. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Citizens attend a reading workshop at a bookstore in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 19, 2026. In recent years, Changchun has promoted the transformation of conventional bookstores into spaces for comprehensive cultural experience by introducing and expanding innovative reading scenarios. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Citizens take photos at a bookstore in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 21, 2026. In recent years, Changchun has promoted the transformation of conventional bookstores into spaces for comprehensive cultural experience by introducing and expanding innovative reading scenarios. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Citizens attend a reading workshop at a bookstore in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 19, 2026. In recent years, Changchun has promoted the transformation of conventional bookstores into spaces for comprehensive cultural experience by introducing and expanding innovative reading scenarios. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

A citizen studies at a bookstore in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 16, 2026. In recent years, Changchun has promoted the transformation of conventional bookstores into spaces for comprehensive cultural experience by introducing and expanding innovative reading scenarios. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Citizens shoot video clips at a bookstore in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 19, 2026. In recent years, Changchun has promoted the transformation of conventional bookstores into spaces for comprehensive cultural experience by introducing and expanding innovative reading scenarios. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)