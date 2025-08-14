NE China's Changchun Film Studio sees tourism boom in summer
This photo taken on Aug. 7, 2025 shows a recreated scene of the subtitling team's workplace at a film museum built on the former site of Changchun Film Studio in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. Since the start of the summer vacation, the film museum has attracted visitors with film resources, with peak daily visitor numbers exceeding 8,000. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)
A man visits a film museum built on the former site of Changchun Film Studio in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 7, 2025. Since the start of the summer vacation, the film museum has attracted visitors with film resources, with peak daily visitor numbers exceeding 8,000. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
A woman visits a film museum built on the former site of Changchun Film Studio in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 7, 2025. Since the start of the summer vacation, the film museum has attracted visitors with film resources, with peak daily visitor numbers exceeding 8,000. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)
Tourists enjoy the opera "The White-Haired Girl" at a film museum built on the former site of Changchun Film Studio in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 7, 2025. Since the start of the summer vacation, the film museum has attracted visitors with film resources, with peak daily visitor numbers exceeding 8,000. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)
Tourists enjoy the opera "The White-Haired Girl" at a film museum built on the former site of Changchun Film Studio in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 7, 2025. Since the start of the summer vacation, the film museum has attracted visitors with film resources, with peak daily visitor numbers exceeding 8,000. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
People visit a film museum built on the former site of Changchun Film Studio in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 7, 2025. Since the start of the summer vacation, the film museum has attracted visitors with film resources, with peak daily visitor numbers exceeding 8,000. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
People visit a film museum built on the former site of Changchun Film Studio in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 7, 2025. Since the start of the summer vacation, the film museum has attracted visitors with film resources, with peak daily visitor numbers exceeding 8,000. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
People walk into a film museum built on the former site of Changchun Film Studio in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 7, 2025. Since the start of the summer vacation, the film museum has attracted visitors with film resources, with peak daily visitor numbers exceeding 8,000. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
People visit a film museum built on the former site of Changchun Film Studio in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 7, 2025. Since the start of the summer vacation, the film museum has attracted visitors with film resources, with peak daily visitor numbers exceeding 8,000. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
People visit a film museum built on the former site of Changchun Film Studio in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 7, 2025. Since the start of the summer vacation, the film museum has attracted visitors with film resources, with peak daily visitor numbers exceeding 8,000. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Snowy Changbai: Cultural, economic win
- Changchun aims to speed up economic growth through emerging industries
- Taiwan students enjoy ice and snow entertainment projects in Changchun
- Feature: Vasaloppet China promoting ice-and-snow brand of NE China's Changchun
- 27th Changchun Ice and Snow Festival kicks off
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.