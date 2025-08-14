NE China's Changchun Film Studio sees tourism boom in summer

Xinhua) 08:42, August 14, 2025

This photo taken on Aug. 7, 2025 shows a recreated scene of the subtitling team's workplace at a film museum built on the former site of Changchun Film Studio in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. Since the start of the summer vacation, the film museum has attracted visitors with film resources, with peak daily visitor numbers exceeding 8,000. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

