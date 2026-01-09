Heritage ice-fishing ritual draws scores to Jilin lake

A 19-kilogram "first fish" is auctioned for 1,699,999 yuan ($243,434) on Thursday during the opening ceremony of the 24th Chagan Lake Ice and Snow Fishing and Hunting Cultural Tourism Festival in Jilin province. [Photo by Zhang Yao/China News Service]

A bone-numbing temperature of nearly minus 20 C was no deterrent for tens of thousands of visitors who gathered on Thursday around the frozen Chagan Lake in Northeast China's Jilin province to watch fishermen haul in their nets from beneath the ice — a centuries-old winter ritual that continues to shape local life and economy today.

The gathering marked the opening of the 24th Chagan Lake Ice and Snow Fishing and Hunting Cultural Tourism Festival in Jilin's Songyuan, during which the season's "first fish" — a 19-kilogram catch — was auctioned for 1,699,999 yuan ($243,434).

The buyer, e-commerce company JD Group, said the money will be donated to the Chagan Lake Ecological Environment Protection Charity Fund to support water conservation and fish restocking.

For generations, winter fishing at Chagan Lake has followed unwritten rules as strict as any law. Fishermen regard the lake as a "living presence", drilling through the ice only after careful observation and taking care not to deplete the lake's resources. Nets are designed to catch mature fish while allowing younger ones to escape — a balance shaped by centuries of experience.

Before dawn, fishermen wearing traditional sheepskin hats and heavy coats assemble on the frozen lake. At the opening ceremony, Buddhist monks perform ritualistic dances, and the head fisherman addresses the heaven, the land and the lake through chants, praying for a safe season and a good harvest.

Chen Jie, who led one of the four fishing teams on Thursday, identified the area where the fish were expected to gather. More than 400 holes were drilled through the ice, and around 50 fishermen worked together to lay a 2,000-meter-long net beneath the surface.

Several hours later, horses were used to haul the net in, releasing tons of fish in a thrilling moment that drew loud cheers from the crowd.

"I felt a deep sense of respect for nature during the ceremony. It is more than just fishing. It shows how people here live in harmony with the lake," said Hao Yingjia, a local resident.

Chagan Lake is one of China's 10 largest freshwater lakes and the largest in Jilin province. It is home to 68 species of fish, including the prized bighead carp that dominates the winter catch. In 2008, the traditional winter fishing techniques were listed as a national intangible cultural heritage.

The fishing season here runs from late December to early March, during which hundreds of fishermen work on the frozen lake. In recent years, ecological protection measures have reshaped how the tradition continues.

"We now use nets with larger mesh sizes, so that younger, smaller fish can escape," said head fisherman Chen, adding that with the development of the fisheries sector in the region, the incomes of local fishermen have increased.

Cao Baoming, an expert on Jilin folk culture, said the significance of Chagan Lake's winter fishing lies in its balance.

"For centuries, fishermen here have relied on nature and protected it at the same time. The quality of the environment in the region has constantly improved, while the excellent traditional hunting and fishing culture has been preserved," Cao said.

During the festival, more than 50 national and provincial events, including ice hockey tournaments and snow sports activities, are held around the lake. Local authorities also provide free shuttle bus services linking the city center with Chagan Lake to allow tourists to witness the spectacular winter ritual.

