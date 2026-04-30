High-speed railway pet consignment ready for May Day rush

Xinhua) 08:52, April 30, 2026

A passenger consults about pet consignment services at Guiyang North Railway Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 29, 2026. Ahead of the May Day holiday, demand for the newly introduced high-speed railway pet consignment services has surged. Railway operators nationwide are undertaking comprehensive service procedure optimizations and upgrades to the smart pet transport cases, ensuring strict physical separation between pets and passengers throughout the journey.

Passengers can either travel with their pets or transport them separately, options that cater for diverse pet transport needs. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A staff member interacts with a cat passenger at Guiyang North Railway Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 29, 2026. Ahead of the May Day holiday, demand for the newly introduced high-speed railway pet consignment services has surged. Railway operators nationwide are undertaking comprehensive service procedure optimizations and upgrades to the smart pet transport cases, ensuring strict physical separation between pets and passengers throughout the journey.

Passengers can either travel with their pets or transport them separately, options that cater for diverse pet transport needs. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A passenger handling pet consignment procedure interacts with her pet dog at Guiyang North Railway Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 29, 2026. Ahead of the May Day holiday, demand for the newly introduced high-speed railway pet consignment services has surged. Railway operators nationwide are undertaking comprehensive service procedure optimizations and upgrades to the smart pet transport cases, ensuring strict physical separation between pets and passengers throughout the journey.

Passengers can either travel with their pets or transport them separately, options that cater for diverse pet transport needs. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A staff member organizes smart pet transport cases at Guiyang North Railway Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 29, 2026. Ahead of the May Day holiday, demand for the newly introduced high-speed railway pet consignment services has surged. Railway operators nationwide are undertaking comprehensive service procedure optimizations and upgrades to the smart pet transport cases, ensuring strict physical separation between pets and passengers throughout the journey.

Passengers can either travel with their pets or transport them separately, options that cater for diverse pet transport needs. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A staff member adjusts a smart pet transport case at Guiyang North Railway Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 29, 2026. Ahead of the May Day holiday, demand for the newly introduced high-speed railway pet consignment services has surged. Railway operators nationwide are undertaking comprehensive service procedure optimizations and upgrades to the smart pet transport cases, ensuring strict physical separation between pets and passengers throughout the journey.

Passengers can either travel with their pets or transport them separately, options that cater for diverse pet transport needs. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)