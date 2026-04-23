China's Xiamen Airlines launches in-cabin pet travel service on domestic flights

Xinhua) 09:44, April 23, 2026

XIAMEN, April 22 (Xinhua) -- China's Xiamen Airlines on Wednesday launched an in-cabin pet carriage service, allowing passengers to bring their small pets on board more than 270 domestic routes, as demand for pet-friendly services rises.

The service currently covers 20 popular destinations, including Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Chongqing, Xiamen, Fuzhou and Quanzhou.

Economy class passengers have two options available they can use to bring pets on board: reserving an extra seat for the pet or transporting it without an additional seat.

Each adult passenger is allowed to bring only one pet, and a maximum of four pets are allowed on a single flight.

To deliver a hassle-free travel experience, Xiamen Airlines has streamlined the reservation process. Passengers can make bookings at least 24 hours before departure via the airline's official website, mobile app and customer service channels.

On the day of travel, check-in procedures for pets should be completed two hours before departure.

Additionally, the airline said it provides free insurance for transported pets, designates pet-friendly zones, and provides complimentary support items such as carrier protective nets and seat covers.

Xiamen Airlines has emphasised that, in the interests of pet health and aviation safety, it is temporarily unable to accept brachycephalic dogs and other pets with fragile respiratory systems.

According to the airline, it will gradually expand its service to cover more destinations and routes and improve the service based on passenger feedback.

The pet-friendly service reflects a broader societal shift in China. As pets transition from "companions" to "emotional family members," demand for humane, convenient travel solutions has skyrocketed.

According to the 2026 China Pet Industry White Paper, China's urban pet (dog and cat) population reached 126 million in 2025.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)