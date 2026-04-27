Chinese car brands shine at auto show in Riga

Xinhua) 10:22, April 27, 2026

RIGA, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The annual Baltic Motor Show Riga "Auto 2026" was held in the Latvian capital this weekend, with Chinese car brands shining in AI and EV segments.

The event was held at the Kipsala International Exhibition Center in the Latvian capital on April 24-26, with some vehicle models making their debuts at the Latvian and the Baltic market.

Chinese automakers showed the latest technologically advanced models.

The latest P7+ sedan of Chinese carmaker Xpeng was displayed on Friday in the auto show, the first time in the Baltics. With this model, Xpeng offers a sedan equipped with technologies that enable autonomous driving using AI tools.

The car brands, Jaecoo and Omoda, which represent Chinese auto manufacturer Chery, also made their debut in Riga this year.

Latvian Climate and Energy Minister Kaspars Melnis said that the motor show has been a special trade fair as it offers visitors a unique opportunity to see various cars in real life.

Andris Kulbergs, president of Latvia's Auto Association, noted that Chinese automakers have learned how to make really good-looking cars and enhanced them technically.

Lv Anqi, economic and commercial counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Latvia, said that Chinese auto brands have successively entered the Latvian market in recent years. It not only highlights the capabilities of China's automotive industry, but also offers Latvian consumers a wider range of high-quality and environmentally friendly options.

The counsellor added that with bilateral cooperation deepening continuously, Chinese carmakers will enjoy broad prospect in Latvia and inject fresh momentum into China-Latvia economic and trade relations and mutually beneficial cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)