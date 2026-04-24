2026 Beijing Int'l Automotive Exhibition kicks off

Xinhua) 16:58, April 24, 2026

This photo taken on April 24, 2026 shows the booth of Honda during the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China. The exhibition kicked off here on Friday and will last until May 3. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

This photo taken on April 24, 2026 shows the booth of NIO during the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China. The exhibition kicked off here on Friday and will last until May 3. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

This photo taken on April 24, 2026 shows the booth of Hongqi Tiangong during the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China. The exhibition kicked off here on Friday and will last until May 3. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

This photo taken on April 24, 2026 shows the booth of Zeekr during the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China. The exhibition kicked off here on Friday and will last until May 3. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

This photo taken on April 24, 2026 shows the booth of Ford during the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China. The exhibition kicked off here on Friday and will last until May 3. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

This photo taken on April 24, 2026 shows the booth of Xiaomi during the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China. The exhibition kicked off here on Friday and will last until May 3. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

This photo taken on April 24, 2026 shows the booth of Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance during the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China. The exhibition kicked off here on Friday and will last until May 3. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

This photo taken on April 24, 2026 shows the booth of Li Auto during the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China. The exhibition kicked off here on Friday and will last until May 3. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

This photo taken on April 24, 2026 shows the booth of Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance during the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China. The exhibition kicked off here on Friday and will last until May 3. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

Visitors are seen at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2026. The exhibition kicked off here on Friday and will last until May 3. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)