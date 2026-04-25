Dual-venue expansion unveiled: Beijing Auto Show gathers global automotive innovations

13:11, April 25, 2026 By Sun Wanqiu, Wu Di, International Financial News ( People's Daily Online

On April 24, the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2026) officially opened. This year's event debuts an innovative dual-venue model, operating simultaneously at the China International Exhibition Center (Shunyi Hall) and the Capital International Exhibition Center of China (New CIEC Phase II). The total exhibition area reaches 380,000 square meters, representing a significant expansion compared with 2024.

With its massive exhibition scale, Auto China 2026 surpasses traditional top-tier international auto shows in Geneva, Frankfurt, and Detroit, making it the largest automotive event in the world.

As a key barometer for global transformation and technological innovation in the automotive industry, Auto China 2026 features 1,451 vehicles, including 181 global premieres and 71 concept cars. The pace of new model iteration continues to accelerate, with cutting-edge concepts and innovative technologies on full display, fully unleashing the vigorous innovative vitality of the automotive industry.

Leveraging this important global platform for exchange and cooperation in the automotive industry, Chinese and international automakers have gathered in force, as the industry landscape undergoes a profound transformation and Chinese automotive brands gain strong momentum in their rise. Domestic brands are moving beyond competition based on single models, participating in global competition with comprehensive industrial chain layouts and systematic overall strength, while continuously enhancing their independent R&D strength and product innovation.

BYD has adopted a full-hall exhibition model, integrating its complete brand matrix, including Dynasty, Ocean, Denza, Yangwang, and Fangchengbao. Multiple new models are making global debuts, alongside proprietary core technologies such as advanced intelligent driving systems, next-generation Blade Battery, and high-power FLASH charging, demonstrating its technological accumulation and overall strength across the entire industrial chain.

Chery has assembled a multi-brand lineup, with six brands showcased together. The company is presenting over 50 vehicle models and more than 30 cutting-edge technologies, covering a full range of mobility scenarios while continuing to advance its global strategic deployment.

Changan Automobile unveiled its full brand matrix and officially launched its new proprietary HEV hybrid technology. Featuring an innovative architecture without planetary gears, the technology breaks through traditional hybrid technology barriers and delivers outstanding energy efficiency, with fuel consumption as low as 2.98 liters per 100 kilometers under urban driving conditions, ushering household hybrid vehicles into a new era of ultra-low energy consumption.

Geely globally debuted China's first purpose-built L4 Robotaxi prototype, accelerating the commercialization of advanced intelligent driving. The model is scheduled for mass production in 2027 and will operate on a regular basis through CaoCao Mobility.

Leading new energy vehicle startups such as NIO, XPENG, Li Auto, and Leapmotor are continuously upgrading their exhibition presence. Beyond iterating hit products, they are focusing on core areas such as advanced intelligent driving, vehicle platforms, and smart cockpits, further strengthening their competitiveness in frontier technologies.

Meanwhile, international automakers are accelerating adjustments to their development strategies, gradually shifting from market-driven approaches to deep localization. Major multinational brands from Germany and Japan are all participating, tailoring exclusive products to meet Chinese market demands. Models such as BMW's Neue Klasse, Mercedes-Benz's all-electric GLC, and Audi's C9-generation A6L are all global debuts designed specifically for the Chinese market. These vehicles also proactively integrate Chinese intelligent driving solutions from companies like Huawei and Momenta, embedding more deeply into China's automotive ecosystem and promoting open collaboration and mutually beneficial development between Chinese and international automotive industries.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chengliang)