Intelligence the new horsepower at world's biggest car show in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:28, April 27, 2026

Visitors watch the demonstration of BYD's autonomous parking system during the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, April 26, 2026. The 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, which kicked off here on Friday, opens for professional visitors from April 26 to 27. The show in China's capital city has set a new global record for scale, spanning 380,000 square meters across two venues, with 1,451 vehicles on display -- 181 of them premieres and 71 concept cars. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The first trade day of the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition drew crowds on Sunday, as visitors queued to peer into a minus-30-degree cold chamber at BYD's fast-charging booth, where a new energy vehicle charged from 20 to 97 percent in just 12 minutes.

At the Nio stand, meanwhile, an ES9 swayed and tilted in choreographed synchrony with a humanoid robot, its full active suspension system responding in milliseconds to match the machine's movements.

The show in China's capital city has set a new global record for scale, spanning 380,000 square meters across two venues, with 1,451 vehicles on display -- 181 of them premieres and 71 concept cars.

But the real story is not the scale of this show. Instead, it is the nature of competition within the industry.

"Physical AI," which is the ability of vehicles to perceive, reason and act in the real world, has emerged as a distinct theme, moving from technical concept to large-scale deployment.

Cao Xudong, CEO of autonomous driving solutions provider Momenta, told reporters that his company's R7 reinforcement learning world model, now in production vehicles, trains extensively on rare "long-tail scenarios" in virtual environments.

"Our goal is for the model to outperform human drivers in rare extreme scenarios," he said. "That is the true value of physical AI."

Intelligent driving, exhibitors argue, is no longer about mimicking human behavior but about moving from "seeing the world" to "understanding the world," which amounts to systems capable of forming independent judgments in complex situations.

Yet for all the technological showmanship, a quieter message is running through the halls at this show. Lin Jie, senior vice president of Geely Auto Group, put it plainly, explaining that improving handling performance "requires time and systematic capability."

The goal, Lin said, is a car that feels fully responsive to the driver while remaining stable and controllable at the limit. The industry, he suggested, is moving past the era of piling on features and returning to the harder work of refining fundamentals.

Perhaps the most structurally significant development at this year's show is what organizers call "integrated exhibition," in other words, core suppliers sharing the main halls with vehicle manufacturers for the first time, reflecting a shift in the automaker-supplier relationship from straightforward procurement toward deep co-creation partnerships.

"Much of our innovation comes from collaborative problem-solving up and down the supply chain," said William Li, chairman of Chinese automaker Nio.

He described China's intelligent EV industry as one of "mutual empowerment," and said future competition would not be between individual companies but between entire ecosystems.

The partnerships on display have given this argument concrete form. Chery and Bosch announced a joint development program for new-generation 48-volt vehicle architecture, first targeting mass production in China. Chinese automaker Dongfeng and Huawei have co-developed the Yijing X9, which made its world premiere at the show, with native integration across its electrical, chassis and data systems.

Walking the halls, the variety of vehicles on offer is striking, including the likes of sporty saloons, smart off-roaders designed equally for city streets and open country, and capacious MPVs built for family comfort. This breadth reflects a shared strategic direction among many automakers: understand what different users actually want and build competitive advantage via differentiation.

People visit the booth of AITO during the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, April 26, 2026. The 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, which kicked off here on Friday, opens for professional visitors from April 26 to 27. The show in China's capital city has set a new global record for scale, spanning 380,000 square meters across two venues, with 1,451 vehicles on display -- 181 of them premieres and 71 concept cars. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors learn about the full active suspension system of the NIO ET9 during the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, April 26, 2026. The 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, which kicked off here on Friday, opens for professional visitors from April 26 to 27. The show in China's capital city has set a new global record for scale, spanning 380,000 square meters across two venues, with 1,451 vehicles on display -- 181 of them premieres and 71 concept cars. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the booth of Xpeng during the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, April 26, 2026. The 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, which kicked off here on Friday, opens for professional visitors from April 26 to 27. The show in China's capital city has set a new global record for scale, spanning 380,000 square meters across two venues, with 1,451 vehicles on display -- 181 of them premieres and 71 concept cars. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the booth of Xiaomi during the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, April 26, 2026. The 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, which kicked off here on Friday, opens for professional visitors from April 26 to 27. The show in China's capital city has set a new global record for scale, spanning 380,000 square meters across two venues, with 1,451 vehicles on display -- 181 of them premieres and 71 concept cars. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors learn about a vehicle at the booth of NIO during the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, April 26, 2026. The 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, which kicked off here on Friday, opens for professional visitors from April 26 to 27. The show in China's capital city has set a new global record for scale, spanning 380,000 square meters across two venues, with 1,451 vehicles on display -- 181 of them premieres and 71 concept cars. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the booths of Mercedes-Benz and Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd. during the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, April 26, 2026. The 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, which kicked off here on Friday, opens for professional visitors from April 26 to 27. The show in China's capital city has set a new global record for scale, spanning 380,000 square meters across two venues, with 1,451 vehicles on display -- 181 of them premieres and 71 concept cars. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the booth of Mercedes-Benz during the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, April 26, 2026. The 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, which kicked off here on Friday, opens for professional visitors from April 26 to 27. The show in China's capital city has set a new global record for scale, spanning 380,000 square meters across two venues, with 1,451 vehicles on display -- 181 of them premieres and 71 concept cars. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the booth of autonomous driving solutions provider Momenta during the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, April 26, 2026. The 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, which kicked off here on Friday, opens for professional visitors from April 26 to 27. The show in China's capital city has set a new global record for scale, spanning 380,000 square meters across two venues, with 1,451 vehicles on display -- 181 of them premieres and 71 concept cars. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors learn about a IM Motors' car during the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, April 26, 2026. The 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, which kicked off here on Friday, opens for professional visitors from April 26 to 27. The show in China's capital city has set a new global record for scale, spanning 380,000 square meters across two venues, with 1,451 vehicles on display -- 181 of them premieres and 71 concept cars. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the booth of Li Auto during the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, April 26, 2026. The 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, which kicked off here on Friday, opens for professional visitors from April 26 to 27. The show in China's capital city has set a new global record for scale, spanning 380,000 square meters across two venues, with 1,451 vehicles on display -- 181 of them premieres and 71 concept cars. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors learn about the full active suspension system of the NIO ET9 during the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, April 26, 2026. The 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, which kicked off here on Friday, opens for professional visitors from April 26 to 27. The show in China's capital city has set a new global record for scale, spanning 380,000 square meters across two venues, with 1,451 vehicles on display -- 181 of them premieres and 71 concept cars. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)