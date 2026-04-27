China donates climate aid to Gabon under South-South cooperation

Xinhua) 10:13, April 27, 2026

LIBREVILLE, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Gabon donated a batch of climate aid to Gabon's Ministry of Water and Forests, Environment, Climate, in charge of Human-Wildlife Conflict, on Friday.

Developing clean energy is an important component of Gabon's national strategy, and China's aid fully reflects the two countries' shared vision for promoting sustainable development, said Maurice Ntossui Allogo, head of the ministry, at a handover ceremony in Libreville, capital of Gabon.

Thanking China for the donation, the minister said the aid will help Gabon reduce dependence on fossil fuels and enhance its capacity to address climate change.

Chinese Ambassador to Gabon Zhou Ping said the donation, mainly solar power generation equipment, aims to alleviate electricity shortages in Gabon's remote areas and contribute to local economic development and people's well-being.

China is ready to continue strengthening cooperation with Gabon in clean energy to enhance the country's green and low-carbon transition and sustainable development, Zhou said.

In April 2023, China and Gabon signed a joint statement establishing a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, under which China pledged to provide Gabon with climate change assistance within the framework of South-South cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)