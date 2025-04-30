Xi's special envoy to attend inauguration of Gabonese president

Xinhua) 16:40, April 30, 2025

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Mu Hong will attend the inauguration of Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema in Libreville on May 3, at the invitation of President Nguema, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced Wednesday.

Mu is vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)