Xi's special envoy to attend inauguration of Gabonese president
(Xinhua) 16:40, April 30, 2025
BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Mu Hong will attend the inauguration of Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema in Libreville on May 3, at the invitation of President Nguema, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced Wednesday.
Mu is vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.
