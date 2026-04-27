High-quality development offers new opportunities for China-Britain cooperation: official

Xinhua) 09:17, April 27, 2026

Ma Jiantang, a member of the Standing Committee of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), also deputy director of the Committee on Economic Affairs of the CPPCC National Committee, delivers a keynote speech at a policy briefing jointly held by the China-Britain Business Council and the China Chamber of Commerce in the UK, in London, Britain, April 23, 2026. The event drew more than 150 representatives from government, business and academia in Britain. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

LONDON, April 25 (Xinhua) -- China's efforts to expand domestic demand and promote high-quality development under the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) will unleash vast potential for China-Britain cooperation, a senior Chinese official said here Thursday.

Ma Jiantang, a member of the Standing Committee of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), made the remarks in a keynote speech at a policy briefing in London jointly held by the China-Britain Business Council and the China Chamber of Commerce in the UK. The event drew more than 150 representatives from government, business and academia in Britain.

Ma, also deputy director of the Committee on Economic Affairs of the CPPCC National Committee, said that the formulation and consistent implementation of five-year plans represent key governance experience of China.

China will focus on expanding domestic demand, accelerating technological innovation and promoting industrial upgrading by implementing initiatives such as the "AI Plus" action plan, while further advancing high-level opening-up and creating new opportunities for cooperation with Europe and Britain, said Ma.

He said China will continue to ease market access for foreign companies, particularly in the services sector, creating a vast market for international service providers.

Chinese Ambassador to Britain Zheng Zeguang said in his speech that China's economy saw a strong growth in the first quarter of this year, laying a solid foundation for realizing the new five-year plan.

Against the backdrop of rising unilateralism, protectionism and geopolitical tensions, including conflicts in the Middle East, Zheng called for closer China-Britain and China-Europe cooperation to uphold multilateralism and free trade, and expand two-way investment and trade.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)