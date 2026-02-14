Chinese FM calls on China, Britain to explore more potential for cooperation

Xinhua) 09:54, February 14, 2026

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Feb. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday called on China and Britain to follow through on the consensus reached by their leaders, continuously deliver positive outcomes in bilateral ties and explore more potential for cooperation.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the appeal during talks with British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Wang said that China and Britain, as major countries in the world and permanent members of the UN Security Council that both bear responsibilities for safeguarding international peace and security, should maintain regular exchanges, enhance strategic coordination and communication, expand shared interests, and jointly safeguard world peace and development.

Recalling the recent successful and historic visit to China by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, which revived bilateral relations, Wang noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Starmer agreed to develop a long-term and stable comprehensive strategic partnership and reached broad consensus on bilateral and multilateral cooperation, which met the expectations of various sectors for the steady development of bilateral ties.

The two sides should ensure the success of a new round of the China-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue, the Joint Economic and Trade Commission meeting and the Strategic Dialogue, while restoring normal exchanges between legislative bodies and intensifying people-to-people exchanges, Wang said.

Emphasizing that China supports free trade and opposes protectionism in any form, Wang said that enterprises from Britain and other countries are welcome to invest in China and use platforms such as the China International Import Expo to expand exports to China.

He also expressed hope that the British side would provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises.

For her part, Cooper said Starmer's visit to China was highly successful and yielded fruitful results, playing an important role in the development of bilateral relations. Building a long-term and stable comprehensive strategic partnership between Britain and China serves the strategic interests of both countries, she said.

Cooper said the British side has long adhered to the policy on the Taiwan question it adopted since diplomatic ties were established, and the policy has not changed and will not change.

She expressed willingness to work with the Chinese side to follow through on the consensus of the two leaders, advance institutional dialogues in various fields, expand cooperation in trade, investment, finance, climate, security, green technology among other areas, and properly manage differences.

Britain upholds multilateralism and the international rule of law, Cooper said, adding that the two countries can strengthen multilateral communication and coordination to contribute to world peace and security.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues, including the Ukraine crisis, Sudan and Iran.

