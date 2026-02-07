Chinese vice premier extends congratulations on "Icebreakers" Chinese New Year Dinner 2026
BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Friday extended congratulations on the "Icebreakers" Chinese New Year Dinner 2026 hosted by Britain's 48 Group.
He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that not long ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reached important consensus on developing a long-term and consistent comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Britain, breaking new ground for bilateral relations and cooperation.
He expressed hope that people from all walks of life in both countries will continue to carry forward the "ice-breaking" spirit, strengthen cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, green transition, financial services, and scientific and technological innovation.
He also called on both sides to turn the great potential of China-Britain cooperation into tangible achievements so as to make greater contributions to the steady and long-term development of bilateral relations.
Photos
Related Stories
- British PM visits Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai
- China-Britain economic, trade cooperation documents to deepen bilateral ties: commerce ministry
- British PM's visit to China achieves fruitful results: spokesperson
- China, Britain should make better use of complementary advantages: Premier Li
- China's top legislator meets with British PM
- China, Britain should carry forward "ice-breaking spirit," tighten cooperation bonds: Premier Li
- China's top diplomat meets British prime minister's national security adviser
- Commentary: Deeper China-Britain cooperation matters in a fragmented world
- Commentary: A pivotal moment to reinvigorate China-Britain ties
- China-Britain cooperation to enhance bilateral relations, smooth over misunderstandings: Chinese ambassador
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.