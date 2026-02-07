Chinese vice premier extends congratulations on "Icebreakers" Chinese New Year Dinner 2026

Xinhua) 14:16, February 07, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Friday extended congratulations on the "Icebreakers" Chinese New Year Dinner 2026 hosted by Britain's 48 Group.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that not long ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reached important consensus on developing a long-term and consistent comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Britain, breaking new ground for bilateral relations and cooperation.

He expressed hope that people from all walks of life in both countries will continue to carry forward the "ice-breaking" spirit, strengthen cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, green transition, financial services, and scientific and technological innovation.

He also called on both sides to turn the great potential of China-Britain cooperation into tangible achievements so as to make greater contributions to the steady and long-term development of bilateral relations.

